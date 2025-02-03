When comfort meets affordability

New to the market, the futuristic looking Jetour Dashing is as impressive looking as it is to drive, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

When I first heard about the Jetour Dashing, I admit, I was skeptical. Jetour is not a household name in many parts of the world, and I was not sure what to expect from a brand that wants to carve out its own niche in the competitive SUV market. But after spending some time behind the wheel of the Dashing, I can say that I was very impressed

The Jetour Dashing demands attention. It has a bold, angular design, sleek LED headlights, and a grille that looks futuristic. The sculpted body lines and sporty stance give it a spaceship vibe.

The Dashing has a presence that is hard to ignore.

As a result, going to the shops in the Jetour was not a quick in-and-out like it normally is for me. Without fail, I had total strangers coming to ask me about the Dashing and the Jetour brand.

Step inside, and the Dashing continues to impress. The cabin is surprisingly spacious for a compact SUV, with plenty of legroom for both front and rear passengers. The seats are upholstered in high-quality materials that feel plush and comfortable, even on longer drives. The panoramic sunroof is a nice touch, flooding the cabin with natural light and making it feel even more open and airy.

But the real star of the interior is the tech. The Dashing comes with features that make every drive feel like a futuristic adventure. The dual 10.25-inch screens, one for the infotainment system and one for the digital instrument cluster, are crisp, responsive, and packed with functionality. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard, so connecting my phone wirelessly and streaming my favourite playlists was easy. There is even a voice control system allowed me to adjust the climate control or navigate to my next destination without taking my hands off the wheel.

Handling is a strong suit. The Dashing feels nimble and responsive, with precise steering that makes it easy to navigate tight corners and crowded parking lots. The suspension strikes a nice balance between comfort and sportiness, soaking up bumps and the ever-emerging potholes, without feeling too soft or floaty. It is the kind of car that makes even mundane errands feel like a joyride.

Of course, the Jetour Dashing is not just about looks and performance, it is also a practical choice for everyday life. The boot offers plenty of space for groceries, luggage, or even a weekend’s worth of camping gear. Folding down the rear seats I managed to have even more room for larger items. There are also plenty of storage cubbies and cupholders throughout the cabin, so everything has its place.

Safety has not been overlooked either. The Dashing comes equipped with a suite of advanced driver-assistance features, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking. These systems work together to provide an extra layer of confidence, whether I was navigating busy city streets or cruising down the highway.

The Jetour Dashing is proof that you do not need to spend a fortune to get a stylish, tech-savvy, and fun-to-drive SUV. It is a hidden gem that offers a lot of value for its price. Sure, Jetour might not have the brand recognition of some of its competitors, but the Dashing is a strong statement that this automaker is one to watch.

Pricing for the Jetour Dashing is as follows:

Dashing Momentum from R 439,900;

Dashing Deluxe from R 469,900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.