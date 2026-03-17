Tata Curvv: Where is my coffee?

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Spending time with the Tata Curvv has been an interesting exercise, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Tata Curvv is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with a seven-speed Dual Clutch Automatic transmission. From a technical perspective, the DCA is one of the more sophisticated options in this segment. Dual-clutch systems pre-select gears, which allows for quicker and smoother shifts compared to conventional automatics.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

In daily driving, I found the gearbox generally smooth, especially at drifting speeds. In heavier traffic, however, it can feel slightly hesitant at low speeds, which is typical of this type of transmission. It is not problematic, but it does require a gentle right foot to keep things flowing seamlessly.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Inside the cabin, the focus is clearly on digital integration. A large central touchscreen dominates the dashboard and serves as the main interface for infotainment and vehicle settings. The screen is bright and reasonably responsive, and the menu structure is fairly straightforward. The Curvv required a cable for the first time connecting to Android Auto. This proved to be a challenge as the centre console, where the cable fits in, is made for baby hands, and my hand could not fit comfortably. Once connected, I relied heavily on my own apps for navigation and media, as they felt more intuitive than the native system.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The fully digital instrument cluster adds to the modern feel. It provides configurable displays and presents information clearly enough, including trip data and navigation prompts. While it looks contemporary, I occasionally found the layout slightly busy, particularly when multiple pieces of information were competing for attention. That said, it remains easy to read and does what it is supposed to do.

During my time with the vehicle, adaptive cruise control functioned as expected on the highway, maintaining a set distance from the car ahead. Lane keep assist provided gentle corrections, although at times it felt a little intrusive on narrower roads. These systems are useful, but they still require full driver engagement, as they are designed to assist rather than take over.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

A 360-degree camera system is practical and delivers a clear view around the vehicle. It is particularly helpful in tight parking bays. Front and rear parking sensors complement the visual feed and make manoeuvring easier. This is one area where the technology on the Curvv feels genuinely beneficial in everyday use.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

However, the Curvv’s technology-driven cabin falls slightly short in basic practicality. The small front storage compartment is extremely limited in size. When I attempted to use it, my hand did not fit properly inside, which makes it of limited real-world value.

In addition, there are no cup holders in the centre console. Over the course of my review, this became more noticeable than I expected. For a vehicle that emphasises modern living and connectivity, the absence of such a simple convenience feels like an oversight. Where is my coffee?

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Automatic climate control is managed through a digital interface, which looks neat but can require a bit more attention than traditional physical controls.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

*Pricing for the Tata Curvv is as follows:

Tata Curvv 1.2T Pure + MT R349 900 Tata Curvv 1.2T Creative DCA R419 900 Tata Curvv 1.2T Accomplished S DCA R519 900

Pricing includes a three-year/45 000km service plan and a five-year/125 000km warranty.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.