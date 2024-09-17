Vivo Y28 packs power and performance

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The new smartphone combines a 6,000mAh battery and MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

Vivo has added a new model to its Y-series smartphone lineup, the Y28, which combines a large battery capacity of 6,000mAh (rated battery capacity is 5,870mAh) with the MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

Battery and performance

Vivo says that the Y28’s battery can retain 80% of its capacity after 1,600 charge cycles, offering a four-year battery health guarantee, and that it is the largest in its price range. It supports 44W FlashCharge for quick charging.

It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The display includes a 90Hz refresh rate and High Brightness Mode for visibility under bright conditions, along with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification for eye protection.

Design and Build

The smartphone is 7.99mm thin and weighs 199 grams. It is available in two finishes: Gleaming Orange, featuring Flowing Glitter Particle technology, and Agate Green, which uses a Glitter AG Technique to resist dirt, wear, and fingerprints. The phone’s rear camera module includes a Dynamic Light feature that syncs with music, notifications, and photo countdowns. It has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Camera and Audio

The Y28 comes with a 50MP main camera and an 8MP front camera, featuring an Aura Screen Light to enhance selfies. The device also includes dual stereo speakers with an audio booster.

Availability

The Vivo Y28 is available at a recommended retail price of R6,999. Those that purchase it before 30 November 2024 will receive additional services, including three months of accident protection, covering one free repair within 90 days of activation for accidental, physical, or liquid damage.