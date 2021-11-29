Vivo tops sales charts in China

According to Counterpoint Research’s Monthly Market Pulse Service, Vivo ranked first in China’s smartphone market in the third quarter of 2021, leading China’s sales with a market share of 23% and a year-over-year growth rate of 21%. Vivo earned the top spot as its product portfolios continued to support consumers growing need for convenient mobile experiences.

Closer to home, Vivo continues to grow its market share by broadening its product offering. The latest release into the market, the Y33s is a device that offers optimal specifications with Vivo-standard top-tier aesthetics.

“By launching the Vivo Y33s into marketing ahead of the festive season, we aim to capture a corner of the local market that appreciates superlative features with ease of use and great design,” says Jeff Cao, CEO of Vivo South Africa. “The Vivo Y33s has incredible camera technology, mega storage and long-lasting battery which means it’s a go-to phone for capturing special memories and fun moments, whether you’re travelling or staying at home throughout the holidays.”

The launch of the Y33s follows on from Vivo’s V21 5G and Y21s. It comes in two colours; the Midday Dream and Mirror Black. Midday Dream has a two-textured back cover with a distinctive orange and blue colour gradient. The Mirror Black is an elegant shade of black with an ultra-glossy shine and a coating of liquid crystal as standard to protect from fingerprints.

The handset comes with a 6.58-inch 1080P display, which offers vibrant colours and vivid details. The camera packs a punch as well, and the set includes a 50MP primary back, a 16MP front, a 2MP Bokeh, and a 2MP Super Macro camera. Users can snap amazing photos of the vivid night scenes like a pro, thanks to a Super Night Mode with four sets of Stylish Night Filters.

It comes with large storage and a super-fast charging battery that can be converted into a mobile power bank, used for reverse charging. The 4GB + 128GB storage means users can watch movies, play games and have fun for extended periods of time and when the phone does eventually run flat, the massive 5000mAh battery can be recharged quickly through the 18W fast charging capabilities.

Available now through the MTN and Vodacom stores nationwide, priced from R5999 pre-paid or from R299 and R329 on 24 or 36-month options.