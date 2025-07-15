Viu launches K-Zulu

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Streaming platform Viu is adding Korean dramas with isiZulu dubs to its collection of international series.

“K-dramas have captured global audiences with their vivid storytelling and heartfelt themes,” says Elouise Kelly, Viu country manager for South Africa. “By dubbing popular Korean content into isiZulu, a first in SA, we’re bringing international stories closer to home while affirming the cultural and commercial relevance of indigenous languages in mainstream entertainment.”

The first wave of K-Zulu titles, available on free and premium tiers, include:

Iqhawe Labafundi (High School: Return of a Gangster), released on 30 June 2025, which tells a heart-pounding story of redemption and resilience. The series follows Kim Deuk-pal, a middle-aged gangster whose dream of a university education takes a surreal turn when he wakes up in the body of a bullied high school student. With themes of bullying, suicide prevention and second chances, this title speaks to struggles faced by many young people.

Premiering on 12 August, Ezinsukwini Zokuqala (Lovely Runner) introduces a time-travel romance with high emotional stakes. The story follows Im Sol, who is devastated by the death of her idol, top star Sun-jae, and is suddenly transported 15 years into the past with a chance to change his fate. Blending fantasy, emotion, and romance, the series offers a twist on second chances.

The teen romance Izidla Mafa (The Heirs) will release on 19 August. This story unfolds in a world of corporate wealth and social inequality. It follows Kim Tan, heir to a powerful conglomerate, who falls for the daughter of a housekeeper. Glamorous and dramatic, Izidla Mafa explores class divides, identity, and forbidden love.

The K-Zulu rollout forms part of Viu’s broader content localisation strategy, aimed at offering diverse international programming adapted for local audiences. Additional K-Zulu series are expected to be added in the coming months.

Following the isiZulu-dubbed Brazilian telenovelas earlier this year, Viu is expanding its line-up with a selection of emotionally driven, character-focused series. These include Ungalahli Ithemba (Never Give Up), Ngiyazifela Ngawe (Crazy About You), Ukuhlangana Kwezinhliziyo (Crossed Paths) – also available in Afrikaans – and Ngale Kothando (The Other Side of Paradise).

Viu aims to grow its collection of Afrikaans-dubbed Turkish telenovelas with Drie Susters (Three Sisters), which centres on themes of sibling relationships, sacrifice, and personal growth.

* Visit the Viu website here .