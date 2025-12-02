Perfect marriage unravels in ‘Love’s Ambition’

The Chinese drama is now available to watch on Viu, with more Asian series to follow this month.

Love’s Ambition follows a seemingly perfect couple whose marriage starts to unravel as deeper cracks emerge.

The Chinese drama is streaming on Viu, a Hong Kong-based streaming service, from today (4 December 2025). The series is the first of several new Asian titles to follow this month, including We Almost Broke Up, The Boy Next Stage, Moon River, The Moment I Knew, and Love.exe.

Love’s Ambition centres on star news anchor Yan Xu (Lusi Zhao) and her husband, Haoming Shen (William Chan), whose polished life together slowly falls apart as social and lifestyle gaps grow harder to ignore. After their fallout, Haoming realises what he has lost and sets out to win her back. This pushes them both to confront pride, long held pretences, and the reality of who they are. In doing so, they may find a love that returns stronger the second time around.

We Almost Broke Up

We Almost Broke Up takes a simple breakup and twists it into something surreal when Chen Jiawen and Shen Meng wake up stuck in the same day on repeat. The drama streams on Viu from 12 December.

With every reset, the ex-couple are pushed back into the emotions they tried to leave behind. Misunderstandings, hurt, and unspoken truths resurface until they realise the only way to escape the loop is to face what went wrong and decide if their future lies apart or unexpectedly back together.

The Boy Next Stage

The Boy Next Stage throws blogger Mia into crisis after a reckless post leaves her on the verge of a lawsuit and forces her into an uneasy deal with a reluctant rock star. The Malaysian series streams on Viu from 19 December.

Her way out depends on getting Isa, the guarded lead singer of rising band RIV4L, to one-million followers. Fame is the last thing Isa wants, and a secret he is keeping could upend everything. As their partnership softens, Mia starts seeing the person behind the stage image and realises the stakes go far beyond a follower count.

Moon River

Moon River plunges Crown Prince Yi Gang into turmoil when the grieving royal, devoted to revenge, meets a travelling merchant who looks exactly like his late crown princess. The Korean drama streams on Viu from 29 December.

A sudden body swap between Yi Gang and Park Dal-i sparks chaos, danger, and an unexpected bond as they navigate court politics, hidden enemies, and the confusion of living each other’s lives. Along the way, they uncover truths that reshape what they believe about the past, vengeance, and each other.

The Moment I Knew

The Moment I Knew opens with Ameena’s world collapsing after she discovers her husband’s affair with her closest friend. The Malaysian series streams on Viu from 29 December.

Determined to reclaim control, she sets a meticulous revenge plan in motion, but anger pulls everyone into deeper fallout than she anticipated. Soon Ameena, her husband, and her former friend are trapped in a storm of lies, consequences, and emotional wreckage that threatens to ruin them all.

Love.exe

Love.exe kicks off with a chaotic university merger that forces computer engineering students to work alongside the modelling department, sending two very different worlds into collision. The Korean drama on Viu from 30 December.

Celebrity model Kang Min-hak thrives on attention and charm, while top engineering student Ju Yeon-san prefers code to people and has zero interest in romance. Thrown together by circumstance, their clashing routines and unexpected chemistry create a messy, funny, and increasingly heartfelt entanglement neither of them planned for.