New Vigus bakkie arrives in SA

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The next generation JMC vehicle, distributed by Salvador Caetano, is designed to ‘conquer the diverse South African terrain’.

JMC has launched a new generation of the Vigus bakkie in South Africa, positioning the model as a rugged, work-ready option for the local market. Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC), a Chinese automotive manufacturer, recently returned to SA under the distribution of Salvador Caetano.

“Designed to conquer the diverse South African terrain; from coastal humidity to the thin air of the Drakensberg, the all new Vigus features a 68% high-strength steel body and a fortress-level chassis,” said JMC in a statement. “Under the hood, the 2.5T wild diesel NB25 engine pulses with 430Nm of peak torque, ensuring that no mountain pass is too steep and no load is too heavy.”

Photo supplied.

The reveal took place at Divine Sunset in Midrand, where the vehicle was driven onto a high-profile catwalk for display. The previous Vigus models offered 4×2 and 4×4 configurations with capabilities suited to uneven terrain, including adequate ground clearance, traction, and suspension for off-road conditions.

The new Vigus builds on this foundation with updated engineering and positioning, adding a higher-strength body structure, revised chassis design, and a 2.5-litre turbo-diesel engine aimed at improved torque delivery and load-carrying performance across varied driving conditions.

Photo supplied.

To conclude the launch, JMC brought out the Grand Avenue, a larger and more premium bakkie positioned above the Vigus in the lineup. The flagship vehicle is scheduled to launch in SA in June 2026.

New JMC Vigus pricing

The Vigus lineup includes a 6-speed manual 4×2 priced at R399,900, an 8-speed automatic 4×2 at R459,900, and an 8-speed automatic 4×4 at R499,900. The vehicles are backed by a five-year or 200,000km warranty and a four-year or 65,000km service plan.