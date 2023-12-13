Video conferencing must embrace AI

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Technology that makes it feel like everyone is an equal and engaged participant in a video conference is crucial, writes CHARIS NICHOLAS of Logitech.

Video conferencing is a crucial part of business operations in the modern world, especially with the rise of hybrid work. That makes getting the right balance between equipment and venue critical. A successful conference frictionlessly integrates venue, equipment, and participants in a space that encourages interaction and making that work requires careful consideration and a commitment to quality. The following tips will ensure your next conference leaves a lasting impression.

Start with Cutting-Edge Equipment:

As hybrid work becomes the norm, the demand for engaging meeting equipment is on the rise. Approximately 43% of remote meeting participants feel excluded during video calls, highlighting the importance of inclusive technology.

This stresses the need for equipment that leverages AI and the latest technology to create an inclusive conferencing experience. In this day and age, investing in technology that makes it feel like everyone is an equal and engaged participant is crucial because anything less just feels like a waste of money. No one wants meeting spaces where almost half of the participants could be on their phones checking their social media because they’re not engaged.

Choose Versatile Spaces

The best hotel conferencing venues offer adaptable spaces where guests can form breakaway groups that cater to various needs. Whether hosting a small conference, an intimate board meeting, or a hybrid huddle session, top venues provide business-friendly setups suitable for any occasion. According to Garnet Basson, Chief Operating Officer at The Capital Hotels, Apartments and Resorts, the surge in demand for their conference venues reflects their ability to intuitively understand and meet guests’ business needs.

Basson says, “We’ve been able to build a strong conferencing reputation because we understand what it takes to create a business-friendly environment and have built out our properties to cater to every business need.”

Ensure Proper Collaboration Tools:

Facilitating collaboration from any location is critical, especially in the context of huddle spaces during conferences. For example, the Logitech Rally Bar Huddle, which is designed for rooms of up to six people, enhances productivity and engagement in breakaway groups by using AI to optimise inclusivity, engagement and participation.

You Get What You Pay For:

Investing in high-quality conferencing equipment within the right venue yields substantial benefits in guest satisfaction and business outcomes. A venue that minimises technical issues, fosters collaboration, and improves communication, enhances the overall conference experience. The synergy between top-notch equipment and venues enables organisations to blend skills, build culture, resolve conflicts, and move closer to their goals. Making the right investments in meeting equipment and conferencing venues can be the defining factor between a mediocre conference and an event that sets the industry standard.

In the words of Garnet Basson, “Creating business-conducive environments is about intuitively understanding and responding to guests’ needs before they ask.”

With engaged, comfortable and productive guests, the only thing standing between a host and a successful conference, becomes making sure their speakers don’t go over time.

* Charis Nicholas is Logitech head of high touch and end user video collaboration in Southern Africa.