Huddle up with Logitech’s video bar

The ‘all-in-one’ webcam provides a conferencing solution for small teams of up to six people, writes JASON BANNIER.

The Logitech Rally Bar Huddle is an integrated video conferencing solution featuring a camera, microphone array, and speaker. Described by Logitech as an all-in-one video bar, it is specifically designed for huddle rooms and small spaces that accommodate up to six people.

With a width of about 55 cm and a weight of 1.8kg, the large device needs a sizable screen for proper display mounting. Included is a multi-mount that provides mounting options for tables, or walls.

Installation is user-friendly, with an included manual and helpful videos available on the Logitech website. It involves removing the device’s back cover, and connecting the included power supply, USB-A to USB-C, and HDMI cables to their respective ports. For a tidy setup, some cable management is necessary due to the multiple cables.

Only when activated does the camera’s privacy cover automatically open. The 4K camera delivers a wide field of view (FOV), producing high-quality, clear video. It boasts auto-zoom and refocus features, enhancing user experience during calls.

Further camera specifications include:

Digital Pan: ±48° at 4x zoom.

Digital Tilt: ±32° at 4x zoom.

Zoom: 4x HD digital zoom.

Diagonal FOV: 120°.

Horizontal FOV: 113°.

Vertical FOV: 80°.

Its speaker delivers loud and clear audio, while the microphone ensures that voices are captured clearly on the receiving end. The Huddle supports Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, among others.

Why does it matter?

The Logitech Rally Bar Huddle is ideal for businesses prioritising simplicity, high-quality video conferencing, and elegant design in limited meeting areas. It meets the demand for effective communication in dynamic business settings where space is at a premium. This device enhances small meeting environments, ensuring that even compact spaces can host powerful and clear video conferences.

What does it cost?

The Logitech Rally Bar Huddle is available at a recommended retail price of $1,699 on Logitech’s website. Purchases over $179, including this device, come with a complimentary Logi backpack.

What are the biggest negatives?

Expensive.

Needs cable management for a tidy workspace.

Large size.

What are the biggest positives?

High-quality video and audio.

User-friendly installation.

Automatic lens cover.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and writer for Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter and Threads at @jas2bann.