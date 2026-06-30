Vertiv powers Namibia’s first private mobile network

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Paratus has deployed LTE and 5G infrastructure backed by new power, cooling, and data-centre systems.

Vertiv, a global digital infrastructure provider, is now powering Paratus Namibia’s new LTE and 5G mobile rollout. The project supports the country’s first private mobile network built on those technologies.

The deployment supports local digital evolution and Paratus Namibia’s transformation from a regional connectivity provider into a full-service mobile telecommunications operator. To help drive this next phase of growth, Paratus Namibia deployed a new data centre infrastructure enabled by Vertiv power and cooling products, alongside outdoor and indoor DC power systems for radio equipment across a network rollout.

The project needed to meet several requirements, including converting a small space originally used for storage into a telecom data centre, deploying modular uninterrupted power supply (UPS) capacity and scalability, and providing reliable redundancy across power and cooling systems. These demands were compounded by strict timelines for the launch of Paratus Namibia’s mobile services.

Vertiv provided cooling units, modular UPS systems with lithium-ion batteries, rack power distribution units and a converged AC inverter and DC rectifier power system for both indoor and outdoor sites.

Paratus teamed up with ISF ICT Infrastructure, a long-standing southern African Vertiv partner, which oversaw the commissioning and layout of UPS systems critical to network performance.

ISF ICT Infrastructure and Vertiv worked together to secure customer timelines despite the global shortage of lithium batteries at the time, maintaining interim Vertiv backup loan batteries on standby in case shipments were delayed. This proactive approach, says Vertiv, combined with technical precision and supply chain flexibility, was key to project success and customer satisfaction.

Gary Chomse, Vertiv regional director for Southern and Central Africa. Photo supplied.

Connectivity

The Paratus Namibia network now delivers a mobile ecosystem, offering voice over LTE (VoLTE), Wi-Fi calling, advanced LTE and 5G services, complemented by fibre and Sky-Fi wireless connectivity.

From a data centre perspective, says Vertiv, the new facility now supports connected services for mobile, home, and business customers with high availability and scalability built in.

Redundancy and real-time monitoring were key design drivers, with N+1 backup capacity, and advanced power and cooling systems to provide consistent performance and minimal service disruption. These systems are integral to Paratus’s strategy as the company adapts to a growing demand for digital services.

“Our vision has always been to build our own infrastructure as the foundation for long-term growth,” says Gert Duvenhage, Paratus Group CTO. “With Vertiv and ISF ICT Infrastructure, organisations where we have long-standing trust, we were able to overcome space constraints, aggressive timelines and complex technical requirements to roll out scalable, redundant, market-leading solutions, backed with added technical capabilities.

“The execution of this project was extremely smooth – when something works and there are no issues, it almost disappears from your radar – which is exactly how it should be.”

Looking ahead

Vertiv says the company’s breadth of portfolio and technologies enabled the customer to make a step ahead and become the first private mobile network provider in Namibia.

Gary Chomse, Vertiv regional director for Southern and Central Africa, says: “With this network now operational, Paratus Namibia solidifies its role in shaping the country’s telecommunications landscape. The deployment not only boosts connectivity options for local users but also lays a foundation for future digital innovation and continued growth across the region. Vertiv is proud to support Paratus Namibia in bringing the country’s first private LTE and 5G mobile network to life.”

* Read the full Vertiv and Paratus Namibia customer case study here .