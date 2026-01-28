Small data centres get cooling update

Vertiv CoolPhase Perimeter PAM. Image courtesy Vertiv.

Digital infrastructure provider Vertiv has expanded its Vertiv CoolPhase Perimeter PAM air-cooled range. The update introduces new cooling capacity ratings and the integrated Vertiv CoolPhase Condenser to improve energy efficiency for small and medium data centres.

Available now across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the system combines energy efficiency, environmental responsibility and operational resilience. It aims to deliver measurable improvements in both power usage effectiveness (PUE) and total cost of ownership (TCO), and helping to extend system lifespan.

Designed for the next generation of data centres, the Vertiv CoolPhase Perimeter PAM now features the EconoPhase Pumped Refrigerant Economizer (PRE), fully integrated into the Vertiv CoolPhase Condenser system. This technology aims to reduce energy consumption as it enhances free-cooling and system reliability by using a pumped refrigerant circuit that operates at a fraction of the power required by traditional compressors, while saving space.

Vertiv CoolPhase Condenser. Image supplied.

The Vertiv CoolPhase Perimeter PAM range uses R-513A refrigerant, which features a 70% lower Global Warming Potential (GWP) compared to R-410A, with non-flammability and low toxicity risks. This makes it fully compliant with the EU F-Gas Regulation 2024/573 and suitable for operators seeking to minimise carbon emissions without compromising cooling performance.

“With this latest addition to the Vertiv CoolPhase Perimeter PAM range, we’re making our direct expansion offering more flexible while addressing two critical challenges faced by data centre operators today: environmental compliance and operational efficiency,” says Sam Bainborough, Vertiv EMEA VP for thermal management. “The new air-cooled models boost free-cooling capabilities to lower PUE, demonstrating our commitment to providing energy-efficient and environmentally responsible solutions that don’t compromise on performance.”

The CoolPhase Perimeter PAM range is designed with features such as variable speed compressors, staged coil together with patented filter technology and integration with CoolPhase Condenser units through Vertiv Liebert iCOM control. This is part of a holistic strategy that considers all elements as part of a single system, says Vertiv, enabling intelligent optimisation of performance, efficiency and flexibility.

The CoolPhase Perimeter PAM range forms part of Vertiv’s thermal management portfolio and is supported by the company’s global service organisation. According to Vertiv, this support covers the equipment lifecycle, including design, commissioning, and ongoing optimisation and maintenance.