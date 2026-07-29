‘Stage Tour’ tunes up Guitar Hero formula

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The new music game combines five-fret play, band modes and a custom Kramer controller, ahead of a late-2026 release.

Stream of the Day

A new music game, Stage Tour, lets players perform songs on guitar, bass, drums or vocals. The rhythm title uses a five-fret format popularised by Guitar Hero, a landmark series for instrument-controller games. Veteran creators from Guitar Hero and DJ Hero form part of the new title’s development team, RedOctane Games.

A partnership with Gibson gives Stage Tour officially licensed Gibson, Epiphone and Kramer instruments within the game. A physical Kramer Guitar Controller, based on the brand’s classic guitar design, is also planned for release. Pre-production units were available at last week’s San Diego Comic-Con 2026, where a closed alpha ran on custom arcade cabinets developed with Paradox Arcades.

Photo courtesy Stagetour.

The game’s current confirmed songs include:

Ratatata — Babymetal & Electric Callboy

Get The Funk Out — Extreme

Square Hammer — Ghost

Mimi’s Delivery Service — Good Kid

Dani California — Red Hot Chili Peppers

Terminator Oscillator — Static-X

Island In The Sun — Weezer

Bite Me — Avril Lavigne

Airhead — Honey Revenge

For A Pessimist, I’m Pretty Optimistic — Paramore

Do Me Like That — The Paradox

Jane! — The Long Faces

The Unknowing — Jfarrari

Siren — Castle Rat

Broken Dreams, Inc. — Rise Against

Phychosocial — Slipknot

Photo courtesy Stagetour.

A Dark Horse Comics partnership extends the game’s fictional band world through a one-shot comic. The limited-edition issue debuted at San Diego Comic-Con and is planned to accompany selected hardware bundle pre-orders.

Where to play Stage Tour

Stage Tour is in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC via Steam. A release is planned for later this year (2026).