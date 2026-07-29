Stream of the Day
‘Stage Tour’ tunes up Guitar Hero formula
The new music game combines five-fret play, band modes and a custom Kramer controller, ahead of a late-2026 release.
A new music game, Stage Tour, lets players perform songs on guitar, bass, drums or vocals. The rhythm title uses a five-fret format popularised by Guitar Hero, a landmark series for instrument-controller games. Veteran creators from Guitar Hero and DJ Hero form part of the new title’s development team, RedOctane Games.
A partnership with Gibson gives Stage Tour officially licensed Gibson, Epiphone and Kramer instruments within the game. A physical Kramer Guitar Controller, based on the brand’s classic guitar design, is also planned for release. Pre-production units were available at last week’s San Diego Comic-Con 2026, where a closed alpha ran on custom arcade cabinets developed with Paradox Arcades.
The game’s current confirmed songs include:
- Ratatata — Babymetal & Electric Callboy
- Get The Funk Out — Extreme
- Square Hammer — Ghost
- Mimi’s Delivery Service — Good Kid
- Dani California — Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Terminator Oscillator — Static-X
- Island In The Sun — Weezer
- Bite Me — Avril Lavigne
- Airhead — Honey Revenge
- For A Pessimist, I’m Pretty Optimistic — Paramore
- Do Me Like That — The Paradox
- Jane! — The Long Faces
- The Unknowing — Jfarrari
- Siren — Castle Rat
- Broken Dreams, Inc. — Rise Against
- Phychosocial — Slipknot
A Dark Horse Comics partnership extends the game’s fictional band world through a one-shot comic. The limited-edition issue debuted at San Diego Comic-Con and is planned to accompany selected hardware bundle pre-orders.
Where to play Stage Tour
Stage Tour is in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC via Steam. A release is planned for later this year (2026).
* Visit the ‘Stage Tour’ website here.