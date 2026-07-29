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‘Stage Tour’ tunes up Guitar Hero formula

The new music game combines five-fret play, band modes and a custom Kramer controller, ahead of a late-2026 release.
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A new music game, Stage Tour, lets players perform songs on guitar, bass, drums or vocals. The rhythm title uses a five-fret format popularised by Guitar Hero, a landmark series for instrument-controller games. Veteran creators from Guitar Hero and DJ Hero form part of the new title’s development team, RedOctane Games.

A partnership with Gibson gives Stage Tour officially licensed Gibson, Epiphone and Kramer instruments within the game. A physical Kramer Guitar Controller, based on the brand’s classic guitar design, is also planned for release. Pre-production units were available at last week’s San Diego Comic-Con 2026, where a closed alpha ran on custom arcade cabinets developed with Paradox Arcades.

Photo courtesy Stagetour.

The game’s current confirmed songs include:

  • Ratatata — Babymetal & Electric Callboy
  • Get The Funk Out — Extreme
  • Square Hammer — Ghost
  • Mimi’s Delivery Service — Good Kid
  • Dani California — Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • Terminator Oscillator — Static-X
  • Island In The Sun — Weezer
  • Bite Me — Avril Lavigne
  • Airhead — Honey Revenge
  • For A Pessimist, I’m Pretty Optimistic — Paramore
  • Do Me Like That — The Paradox
  • Jane! — The Long Faces
  • The Unknowing — Jfarrari
  • Siren — Castle Rat
  • Broken Dreams, Inc. — Rise Against
  • Phychosocial — Slipknot

Photo courtesy Stagetour.

A Dark Horse Comics partnership extends the game’s fictional band world through a one-shot comic. The limited-edition issue debuted at San Diego Comic-Con and is planned to accompany selected hardware bundle pre-orders.

Where to play Stage Tour

Stage Tour is in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC via Steam. A release is planned for later this year (2026).

* Visit the ‘Stage Tour’ website here.

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