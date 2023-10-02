Getting started with an esports programme

Jesse Kriel, Springbok’s Utility Back and Bravado team

Esports can create compelling new academic experiences for students to develop real-world skills, writes CHRIS BUCHANAN, client solutions director of Dell Technologies SA.

When starting out to build an esports programme, the path forward can be unclear. Here is a list of findings to help schools get started:

Start the conversation

The first step in starting an esports programme is to start asking questions and gauge interest. The best place to begin is with the students. Consider polling the student population to understand how the programme might add value.

Explore the industry of esports – understand how it’s being used locally and globally, who the players are and why esports is of interest to them. Use findings and survey results to extend the discussion to school board members, administration, faculty and other community leaders. Consult with the IT department to understand the technical requirements, including what types of gaming stations, network, infrastructure and supporting technology might be needed.

Broadening the scope of the conversation to nearby schools as well as local esports leagues and organisations will help chart a course for the success of the programme by looking to them to provide helpful lessons learned and tips for moving forward.

Map out a strategy

Use the research to define goals and establish requirements to get started. Start planning with four key areas in mind: academics, logistics, technology requirements and financial considerations.

Look to answer basic operational questions like how many students will be accepted into the programme, which games they will play and what other supporting roles the programme will require (shoutcasting, analytics, video/production, etc.).

When identifying academic goals, be prepared to show what new academic areas of study will be added, and what career and technical education pathways will be associated with it. Unlike some other extracurricular programmes, esports have an application to STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) education.

Identify regulatory and compliance requirements, such as South Africa’s Cybercrimes Act, and incorporate policies to promote good user behaviour, digital citizenship and sportsmanship. Many schools have opted to incorporate existing policies for activities such as maintaining attendance requirements.

When mapping out technology and financial plans, remember that while some schools may be investing heavily in esports facilities and equipment, there’s often no need for a high up-front investment. Define the minimum requirements and do what is feasible with existing resources, including the use of volunteer coaches, computer lab equipment and talented student interns.

Get buy-in

Support needs to come from the parents, faculty, administration and school boards. It’s essential to show the reality of what esports has become: challenging, educational and a heavily engaging team-building activity.

When approaching key decision makers, focus on how these programmes are empowering young people with skills that translate across STEAM disciplines, as well as business, health and wellness, marketing, finance and design. Likewise, these programmes open the doors to several new academic areas of study and research, such as design theory, to introduce into the school’s curriculum.

For students aiming to continue studies in growing technology and science career fields, esports scholarships are starting to be launched in South Africa. Further, esports is providing access to state-of-the-art technological tools, and helps foster lifelong skills such as critical thinking, collaboration, teamwork and good digital citizenship.

Esports is also bringing together students like never before. For fringe students that haven’t participated in extracurricular activities, esports programmes finally provide a reason to get involved with their school and community. Along the way, they learn strategic thinking, social skills, and how to manage success and failure.

No matter how you look at it, esports is having a tremendously positive impact on students, schools and communities. It will be exciting to see what comes next as esports continues to transform from what was once just an enjoyable pastime into something far greater: a gateway to students’ promising, technology-enriched futures.