Vivo V27 boasts high-end functionality

We tested the V27 handset to explore its capabilities beyond its exceptional camera performance, and discovered a well-rounded device, writes JASON BANNIER.

What is it?

The Vivo V27 5G has established itself as a handset with outstanding 50MP cameras, which earned it our Gadget of the Week accolade recently. But is that all for which it should be acknowledged? We spent a little more time trying it out beyond the camera.

Straight out the box, it is a handset with a stylish design. The front features a large, curved screen, and the back houses a triple camera array. While looking sleek, the device is unbalanced when placed on its back, which can leave one worried about damaging the cameras. The included plastic case does little to protect the camera array, so we recommend a higher quality one. A thin film is already applied to the display.

The 6.78-inch AMOLED display, coupled with the 120Hz refresh rate, delivered sharp and vibrant images. Its display enhanced watching videos and browsing social media.

We tested out PUBG Mobile, a somewhat demanding mobile game, and found that the device delivered smooth gameplay, while not having its battery excessively drained. The MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor and 8GB of RAM are responsible for this performance. The Android-based Funtouch 13 operating system features Ultra Game Mode, which is claimed to optimise the device’s performance for gaming. There is no input lag or output delay when gaming.

The battery has a standard capacity of 4600mAh, which allows for the device to last an entire day on a single charge. The handset comes with a powerful 66W charger, which can fully charge the battery in about 50 minutes.

With such great performance and display, it is disappointing that it lacks stereo speakers. The device has no 3.5mm jack input. But, with Bluetooth earphones becoming the norm, this is not a major issue for most users.

The handset has 256GB of built-in storage, but it does not have expandable storage. This may be a disappointment for some, especially those who want to take many photos or videos with its outstanding cameras.

What does it cost?

The Vivo V27 5G is available at a recommended retail price R16,999.

Why does it matter?

The sleek Vivo V27 5G is a well-priced mid-range handset with impressive cameras. It can handle daily tasks like browsing the web, checking emails, and using social media without any problems. It can also handle more demanding activities like gaming. It has a good display, a powerful processor, a decent battery, and an excellent camera system. It is a powerful and well-rounded device that delivers uninterrupted performance, establishing it firmly at the top end of mid-range smartphones.

What are the biggest negatives?

Need for a higher quality protective case.

Smaller battery capacity, 4600mAh.

No expandable storage.

No stereo speakers.

What are the biggest positives?