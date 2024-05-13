Fit for innovation

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Discover the future of smart living with the new Huawei Watch Fit 3, which brings sophistication and technology to health.

Style and technology combine with changing health monitoring in the new Huawei Watch Fit 3, now available in South Africa.

An ultra-sleek smartwatch, it combines a chic, square-faced design with a large 1.82-inch display, encapsulating sophistication in an ultra-thin profile. Huawei tells us it is more than just a fashion statement, but a lifestyle revolution, which it has dubbed Fashion Squared.

With its advanced fitness tracking and health monitoring capabilities, the Huawei Watch Fit 3 is designed to integrate seamlessly into daily life, helping users stay connected and in control of both health and style.

Huawei provided the following information on the Watch Fit 3:

Unmatched Display Technology

Experience unparalleled clarity with the Huawei Watch Fit 3, featuring the state-of-the-art Huawei Hybrid AMOLED technology. With a stunning resolution of 347 pixels per inch, the watch delivers a vivid and crystal-clear visual experience. The large screen, boasting a peak brightness of 1,500 nits and equipped with automatic brightness adjustment, offers a comfortable and immersive viewing experience in any lighting situation. Enhanced by an ultra-narrow bezel, the innovative hybrid rigid-flexible screen boosts the screen-to-body ratio to an impressive 77.4%, combining a large display area with a slim and stylish profile.

Elegant Design & Lightweight Comfort

The Huawei Watch Fit 3 is a masterpiece of modern design, featuring a sleek, square shape with a three-dimensional arc surface that enhances its sophisticated look. The striking colour contrast in the crown adds a touch of elegance, making this smartwatch a fashion-forward accessory for any style. With its ultra-thin 9.9mm body and feather-light weight of just 26g, the Huawei Watch Fit 3 is designed to be both a statement piece and a comfortable companion for your daily activities. Whether dressed up or down, this smartwatch is the perfect addition to any outfit, embodying a blend of fashion and function for the style-conscious individual.

Advanced Health Monitoring Features

The Huawei Watch Fit 3 goes beyond aesthetics with its comprehensive range of health monitoring features designed to enhance your well-being. Introducing the latest in sleep technology, the Huawei TruSleep 4.0. This advanced sleep tracker offers science-based insights into your sleep patterns, providing comprehensive and accurate data to help improve your sleep quality. With personalised interpretations and suggestions, the Watch fit 3 turns every night’s rest into a step towards better health.

Equipped with the upgraded Huawei TruSeen 5.5 health monitoring system, the Huawei Watch Fit 3 ensures precise heart rate readings and efficient analysis of both your workout performance and daily health metrics. This feature allows for more accurate monitoring, helping you stay on top of your fitness and wellness goals with ease.

For women, the Huawei Watch Fit 3 offers an integrated Menstrual Cycle Management system. This feature provides a comprehensive and user-friendly care system, making information about menstrual cycles easily accessible and simple to manage. It’s designed to help track and predict menstrual cycles, offering support and personalised care right on your wrist.

Exceptional Battery Life and Quick Charging

Despite its multitude of advanced features and large, impressive display, the Huawei Watch Fit 3 doesn’t compromise on battery life. Enjoy up to 10 days of use on a single charge, with typical usage lasting around 7 days. Plus, with the watch’s fast-charging capabilities, a quick 10-minute charge can power a full day’s use, ensuring you’re always ready to go.

A New Era in Smartwatches

The Huawei Watch Fit 3 combines cutting-edge technology, elegant design, and comprehensive health monitoring features to redefine the smartwatch experience. This wearable is designed to revolutionise how we interact with technology and manage our health, making it easier than ever to lead a healthier, more connected lifestyle.

Available Now

Purchase the Huawei Watch Fit 3 for R2999 at the Huawei online store or spread the cost with manageable monthly payments starting from R79 over 24 months at all Operator stores nationwide.