Gadget of the Week: Vivo V30e smartphone lives, and lives, and lives

The new mid-range entry into the v30 range startles with both its battery life and its good looks, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

What is it?

Vivo has taken a fascinating approach with its new mid-range V30 series, spreading its global launch of different models over 6 months as it targets various market segments. The budget Lite edition was unveiled in December, followed by the standard and Pro models in February. In May, the low-end of the range, in the form of the V30e, began shipping, and made its arrival in South Africa last week

Phones in its price range tend to be distinctively low-specced compared to those at higher tiers, but you wouldn’t think it when you unbox the V30e. A 6.78-inch AMOLED 3D Curved Screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate offers both a vivid appearance and a smooth experience from scrolling to gaming. That curved screen design with narrow bezel gives it a premium feel, accented by colour options like “Classy Brown” and “Sunny Green”.

Viv’s proprietary technology that doubles active memory adds up to 12GB + 12GB Extended RAM, making for highly effective multitasking. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip is not the latest, but is built in a 4nm process, meaning it reduces the phone’s bulk while enhancing its performance.

The camera module design is described as “Time Messenger”, since it draws inspiration from high-end watches. An Aura Light enhances the lens arrangement, setting it apart from competitors. The Aura Light Portrait feature offers fill-lighting for portraits in low-light, while a Smart Colour Temperature Adjustment feature automatically adjusts brightness based on ambient light.

The element that truly stands out, however, is the twist in the tail of the camera array. While the rear houses a 50 MP, f/1.8, wide and 8 MP ultrawide lens. along with Ring-LED flash, the selfie camera in the front packs both 50 MP and 32 MP wide angle lenses. It is a rare example of the selfie camera being better specced than the main array – a clear indication that it is aimed at a younger consumer who wants to be part of the imaging action.

An even bigger stand-out is the huge battery: a high-capacity 5,500 mAh monster that carries a 4-year warranty. That means the battery lives on, and on, and on – both in usage time and lifespan. A 44W wired charging brick that comes in the box means that, when it does eventually run out of steam, it recharges in the time you sit down for a meal.

What does it cost?

The Vivo V30e 5G is available across all major networks in the country, priced at R13,999.

Why does it matter?

The device plugs a gap in the Vivo mid-range offering, ensuring that it is solidly positioned for the budget-conscious consumer who still wants an edge. The V category sits between the low-end Y and high-end X ranges, making it a highly strategic device in Vivo’s attempts to gain market share in South Africa.