Updated Jaguar I-Pace now in South Africa

An updated Jaguar I-Pace – with a new infotainment system, improved driver assistance technologies, and quicker charging capabilities – is now available in South Africa.

New infotainment system

A new Pivi Pro infotainment system, which is rolling out across various Jaguar and Land Rover models, features a 12.3-inch high-definition virtual instrument cluster together with 10-inch and 5-inch upper and lower touchscreens with multi-function, haptic rotary controllers. According to Jaguar, the system has been inspired by smartphones and is aiming to have the same ease-of-use. The infotainment system also has a new, more powerful processor, supported by a built-in back-up battery.

The system has a flat menu structure for navigating the system with frequently used features and functions accessible via the home screen with a click. Jaguar says the redesigned navigation system reduces the number of steps required to set a destination by half, and customers are now able to pan and zoom in and out of the map with a pinch of the fingers.

The navigation uses self-learning algorithms to optimise routing and the voice guidance knows to remain quiet when travelling through areas the driver knows. Additionally, maps should remain up-to-date be up to date as the system has software-over-the-air (SOTA) functionality.

The I-Pace is also available with an optional wireless device charging pad beneath the “floating” centre console. The wireless charging includes signal boosting. A Smartphone Pack with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard on all derivatives, as is a dual modem embedded SIM and Bluetooth technology, which can pair two phones simultaneously.

Charging

The updated I-Pace comes with an 11kW on-board charger as standard, enabling customers with access to three-phase electricity supplies to utilise significantly faster charging. Jaguar claims that, when connected to an 11kW wall box 53km of range (on the WLTP cycle) per hour can be achieved, while a full charge from empty takes 8.6 hours.

South African customers with access to single-phase supply can continue using 7kW wall boxes which charge up to 35km per hour, with a full charge taking 12.75 hours. When charging at a public station, a 60kW charger will add up to 76km in 15 minutes, while a 100kW charger will add up to 127km over the same period.

