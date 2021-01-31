Razer launches the world’s fastest mouse

Razer announced its new HyperPolling Technology, which is debuting in the new Razer Viper 8KHz mouse. The Viper is the world’s first gaming mouse with a 8000Hz polling rate. According to Razer the poling rate is above the industry-standard 1000Hz polling rate and should allow increased gaming responsiveness, speed, and reliability.

It also contains the company’s 2nd-gen optical mouse switches. According to Razer, the switches have more tactile feedback and take away the need for debounce delay used in traditional mechanical switches and built to last for 70 million clicks. The optical sensor is claimed to have 99.6% resolution accuracy.

The mouse has an ambidextrous chassis, weighs 71 grams and is fitted with 100% PTFE mouse feet. It also features Razer’s snag-free SpeedFlex cable, which they claim minimises drag and allows fluid swipes.

Through Razer Synapse 3, gamers can rebind the eight programmable buttons, assign macros or secondary functions, and save all profile configurations to the Viper 8KHz’s on-board memory. The memory has storage for five on-board memory profiles, allowing users to set up different personal settings.

Razer provided the following information on specifications of the Viper 8KHz: