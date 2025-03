Trend rolls out first AI security LLM

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Trend Micro has launched the industry’s first specialised cybersecurity large language model (LLM) designed to drive proactive security outcomes. The AI agent, called Trend Cybertron, promises to change the way enterprises approach cyber risk.

Using local risk assessments and global threat intelligence, the new AI engine predicts and prevents threats across an organisation’s entire attack surface.

Trend Cybertron combines the reasoning capabilities of Agentic AI with 35 years of data, threat intel, and human expertise to build a cybersecurity agent.

“Trend is building a cybersecurity AI agent unlike any other,” says Eva Chen, CEO of Trend Micro. “We’re bringing together a massive quantity of the highest-quality data in the industry to supercharge our capabilities and make it easier than ever for customers to proactively manage their cyber risk. Our customers and partners are already seeing reduced costs and improved security posture.”

More than a standalone LLM, this new approach to AI for security uses the core technologies in Trend Vision One – threat data, analytics, and engines – to provide a complete solution for organisations’ entire cybersecurity workload.

Organisations worldwide are grappling with increasingly complex security challenges. Understanding attack surfaces, managing siloed tech stacks, responding to threats, handling alert fatigue, and integrating AI are leading to overwhelmed and fatigued security teams.

Trend Cybertron connects real-time and historical data from around the globe to:

Accelerate security outcomes by anticipating needs and predicting risk.

Reduce alert overload, increasing precision in prioritisation and preventing fatigue .

Unleash greater value and more powerful insights from existing risk sensors.

Integrated into the flagship Trend Vision One platform, Trend Cybertron is available to customers worldwide. An industry-leading focus on proactive security enables IT teams to anticipate and predict risk and threat activity with precision across the attack surface. This makes it possible for teams to get ahead of breaches and mitigate risk before it has the chance to materialise.

Frank Dickson, group VP of IDC’s security and trust, says: “Let’s face it. Cybersecurity has been detection centric for some time. Prevention was simply uncool. Trend is looking to change the market narrative; there is no need to detect an attack if it never happens.

“Leveraging AI in combination with its cyber risk exposure management, Trend enables organisations to see threats from an attacker’s point of view and thwart them before risk becomes reality, creating a massive ROI for overworked security teams. Trend promises to make proactive prevention cool again in 2025.”

Trend Cybertron will be trained on a foundation of intelligence and AI expertise, including:

Trend’s threat intelligence from over 250-million sensors that protect over 82-million assets at 500,000+ enterprises in 175+ countries – the broadest in the industry, blocking over 160-billion threats in 2023.

Machine learning that enables data classification, vulnerability discovery, and detection of deepfakes, phishing techniques, malware, lateral movement, user anomalies, and scams.

Decades of institutional knowledge from over 3,000 security experts, with over 700 patents in cybersecurity technology.

20+ years of advanced vulnerability and zero-day research from the Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative that enables protection of customers an average of 70 days ahead of the industry.

The result is a resilient, evolving system that can independently perform risk management tasks and make decisions to anticipate, understand, and mitigate billions of cyber threats worldwide every month. This empowers customers to make informed security decisions and manage their cybersecurity posture, data privacy, and compliance.

Zaheer Ebrahim, solutions architect of Trend Micro MEA, says: “Trend Cybertron represents a paradigm shift in cybersecurity – combining advanced AI with decades of human intelligence to deliver truly proactive security.

“By leveraging real-time and historical global intelligence along with comprehensive visibility across every attack surface, we empower enterprises to predict and prevent threats, reduce risk, and create a more resilient future.”

Trend Cybertron advances AI-driven security in key areas:

AI for security: Trend breaks down longstanding security silos via complete connection of available information to build a comprehensive understanding of security, intelligence, and data. With the ability to access data from all layers, security teams can make informed decisions. Data breach risk was reduced by 17% on average, saving millions of dollars per year in potential risk.

Security for AI: The rapid expansion of AI has raised concerns for data security. A growing number of enterprises and governments worldwide are training proprietary LLMs to reduce the associated risks. Trend makes it safer and easier for organisations to protect training data, prevent misalignment, and stop cyberattacks against their AI models.

Actionable insights: With complete telemetry across endpoint, cloud, network, email, identity, AI, and data, Trend makes real-time predictions and addresses the impact and likelihood of potential attack paths for customers. The platform learns and adapts to customers’ environments to find and address new vulnerabilities and attack vectors. Comprehensive visibility and automatic prioritisation equip organisations with fast and effective mitigation.

Simplifying workflows: The new AI model is designed to enhance Trend’s flagship platform, ensuring organisations at any stage of their cybersecurity journey can integrate this technology with their existing security stack. Security teams experience reduced workloads and improved accessibility.

Empowering leadership: Trend Vision One enables security leaders to change roles from reactive defender to proactive business enabler. By transforming security from a cost centre into a driver of innovation, Trend enables leaders to communicate cyber risk in the context of business risk effectively – ensuring operational protection and future growth. Trend research has shown this is a critical issue for many organisations worldwide.

AI is only as powerful as the data it’s trained on and the experts who build it. Trend’s experienced global team of security and AI specialists collaborated in Ottawa, Canada to refine every stage of development, ensuring that the new AI agent is fine-tuned to deliver the most effective proactive security.

Industry analysts have recognised Trend as a Leader across critical security categories including endpoint protection, attack surface management, cloud native application protection platforms, network analysis and visibility, network detection and response, and more. Trend is also a pioneer in AI deployments within cybersecurity, with AI-driven annual recurring revenue exceeding $200-million at the end of Q3 2024.