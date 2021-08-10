Busta 929 releases Undisputed Vol.2 EP

Undisputed Vol.2 EP is dropping on Friday 30th of July 2021, the hitmaker and club controller Busta 929 gives us music as a token of appreciation to his fans for the love and support they have shown him.

This body of work features some of the best Amapiano artists such as Lady Du, Mpura, and Zuma from the Amaroto Duo as well as other upcoming artists. The tracks take Amapiano to a deeper and higher level with the finest lyrics and latest sounds. It features Yuri Boyka and Siyabulela, which both have a similar sentiment that motivates listeners to believe that life will get better, a message from Busta to his fans to keep on pushing.

Busta 929 takes us to a route we did not know he travels on, he sprinkles a sonically deep tone and shows his versatile side on Heartbreakers and Tobetsa and Thixo somandla, which is more spiritual and the closest thing to God.

Bringing us a turn of things while we are still focused on Busta 929 appreciating his fans and thanking God for everything thus far, he hits us with Mapula, which is more of a romantic song.

Gqoz gqoz is a pre-party anthem that gets listeners ready for the night. Wrapping it up we saved the best for last, Kokota is the ‘Umsebenzi Wethu’ of this EP and will have you knocking on the dance floor and opening circles.

Busta 929’s Undisputed Vol.2 EP is available here.