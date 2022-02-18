Uncharted comes to the big screen

Street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs.

Uncharted is rolling out in theatres across the globe this week, marking the big-screen debut of one of PlayStation’s most beloved heroes.

In the second instalment of Sony’s Creator to Creator series, game developer Naughty Dog and the filmmakers chat about adapting the video game series. It features Naughty Dog’s co-president Neil Druckmann, head of PlayStation productions Asad Qizilbash, Uncharted movie star Tom Holland, and director Ruben Fleischer as they discuss the creativity and collaboration that went into adapting the video game series into a film, and cover moments from the games that directly inspired the film.