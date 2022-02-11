Glasshouse – Streaming on Showmax

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Glasshouse is set after The Shred, an airborne virus that causes dementia, has left humanity roaming like lost and dangerous animals, unable to remember who they are. Confined to their airtight glasshouse, a family does what they must to survive – until the sisters are seduced by a stranger who upsets the family’s rituals, unearthing a past they have tried to bury.

The film had its world premiere at the 25th Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal, Canada in August 2021, receiving multiple five-star reviews and an 89% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Glasshouse stars Alexander and Anja Taljaard as the sisters, Bee and Evie, opposite Hilton Pelser (the BAFTA-nominated Moffie, the upcoming remake of Dangerous Liaisons) as The Stranger. Film and theatre veteran Adrienne Pearce (the BAFTA-winning Troy and the Emmy-winning The Triangle); child star, Naledi Award winner and Fleur du Cap nominee Kitty Harris (Matilda the Musical); and rising star Brent Vermeulen (Die Stropers, Griekwastad) co-star.

Glasshouse is the first film in a three-part post-apocalyptic slate being developed by Showmax with Local Motion Pictures, in association with Crave Pictures, with Kelsey Egan directing and sharing story credits with associate producer Emma Lungiswa de Wet.