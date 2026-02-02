Tyla wins 2nd Grammy, reveals new album

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The South African artist’s next studio project, called ‘A-Pop’, will release later this year.

Amapiano/pop icon Tyla has won her second Grammy Award, again for Best African Music Performance. Shortly after the win at the 68th ceremony in Los Angeles, the South African singer announced the title and release window for her upcoming album, A-Pop.

This was revealed during a red-carpet interview recorded at the event and shared on YouTube. The album will release this year.

Tyla’s 2026 win for her song Push 2 Start came in a competitive category that featured some of the most established names in African music. Among them was Grammy Award-winning Afrobeats royalty Burna Boy with his song Love. The nominees included Davido featuring Omah Lay (With You), Ayra Starr featuring Wizkid (Gimme Dat), and a collaboration between Eddy Kenzo and Mehran Matin (Hope & Love).

The Grammy Awards was hosted for the sixth and final time by fellow South African comedian Trevor Noah. He was also a nominee this year for his children’s book Into the Uncut Grass in the for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording, though he didn’t secure a win in that category.

The Best African Music Performance Award, presented by the Recording Academy, recognises recordings that reflect distinctive musical expressions from across the African continent. Tyla previously received the honour in 2024 for her breakout single Water, when category was awarded for the first time.

The 24-year-old artist’s success with Push 2 Start underscores her continued impact on the international music scene. The song, which has achieved notable chart success globally, helped cement her reputation as a leading voice in contemporary African music.