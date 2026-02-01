Big voices revealed for ‘Emberville’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The fantasy adventure game will feature the powerful voices of Geralt of Rivia (‘The Witcher’) and Mr Hands (‘Cyberpunk 2077’).

The pixelated adventure Emberville has revealed two high-profile voice actors as part of the fantasy game’s global reveal last week (27 January 2026).

An announcement trailer confirmed that Doug Cockle, the voice of Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher videogame series, will be part of the game’s lead cast. Alex Jordan, who voiced Mr Hands in Cyberpunk 2077, serves as the game’s narrator.

Cockle’s previous roles include characters in Baldur’s Gate 3, the Netflix animated film The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, and the Victor Vran series. Jordan voices the protagonist in The Alters and has appeared in Dragon Age: The Veilguard (Rook) and Wuthering Waves (Jiyan). Six empty voice actor slots currently appear on the game’s website, indicating that more cast members are yet be revealed.

Popular gaming personality CohhCarnage serves as the project’s creative lead and executive producer. He has shared several update videos on his YouTube account which has almost half a million subscribers.

What is Emberville

Emberville is set within the Vitromotus, a vast underground prison created as a magical dungeon where death no longer lasts. Players awaken with no memories in this environment and must explore its depths, battle hostile creatures, rescue survivors, and gradually rebuild the ruined town of Emberville while uncovering the truth behind their confinement.

Photo courtesy Steam.

Players can encounter the remnants of a once thriving town whose inhabitants have been scattered throughout the prison. Rescuing these characters allows players to rebuild Emberville, unlock new mechanics, and learn trades, secrets, and personal stories. The town is designed to evolve into a living hub shaped by player actions, supported by gathering, crafting, and profession-based systems.

The Vitromotus functions as a setting and a narrative device. Intended as a magical confinement for unwanted elements of a former society, it has been transformed over time by an emotional energy known as kymia. This force brings those trapped within the prison back to life and has reshaped the environment into strange biomes filled with unusual creatures, some of which may not be as hostile as they initially appear.

Photo courtesy Steam.

Combat focuses on action-driven encounters that reward positioning, timing, and knowledge. Players can unlock weapon-specific combos, mix combat classes, and inherit passive and active skills across different builds. The game includes customisation options, flexible class systems, and opportunities to refine playstyles as enemies grow stronger deeper within the prison.

Players can customise their own estate by crafting equipment, tools, potions, and decorative items. Progression extends beyond combat to include exploration, rebuilding the town, and player choice throughout the adventure.

Where to play Emberville

Emberville, developed by Cygnus Cross, will launch on into Early Access on Steam later this year (2026).