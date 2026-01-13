‘Cassette Boy’ challenges player perception

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The new puzzle game, launching today, presents obstacles inspired by a question on reality posed by Albert Einstein.

The puzzle adventure game Cassette Boy, launching today (14 January 2026), is inspired by a question posed by Albert Einstein: “Does the moon cease to exist when I’m not looking?”.

In the story, players can explore a world governed by perception, where unseen spaces fade from existence and the environment shifts with each change in viewpoint. Set within a stylised pixelated landscape, the game centres on uncovering the mystery of a missing moon.

At first glance, the world appears to be a flat 2D environment, but it is built as a fully three-dimensional space. By rotating the map, players can reveal hidden paths, uncover new areas, and trigger changes that are not visible from a single viewpoint. Objects and obstacles that are no longer visible effectively cease to exist, turning perspective itself into a core mechanic.

Image courtesy Steam.

Progress is driven by puzzles that require players to manipulate what they can see. Changing perspective can move obstacles out of sight, expose hidden routes, and reshape the environment, allowing players to advance through increasingly complex challenges.

Along the journey, players can take up swords and bows to face monsters and powerful bosses that stand in the way. Combat is supported by a range of weapons and equipment that can be discovered as the adventure unfolds, expanding options for both exploration and battle.

The realm is populated by a cast of distinctive characters whose conversations and stories add personality and depth to the experience. Through these encounters and the gradual uncovering of new abilities, Cassette Boy builds towards a larger adventure that combines puzzles, exploration, and action.

Where to play Cassette Boy?

Cassette Boy is available to play on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and on PC via Steam. The game is developed by Wonderland Kazakiri and published by Pocketpair Publishing.