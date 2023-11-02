The Trolls and stars band together

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The voices of Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick take us along for an adventure in the ‘Trolls Band Together’ movie, now screening at cinemas.

This third instalment of the DreamWorks Animation is filled with star power as it features the vocal talents of renowned artists, including Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Amy Schumer, Kid Cudi, Daveed Diggs, Zooey Deschanel, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, RuPaul, Camila Cabello, Troye Sivan, and Eric André.

In this new Trolls adventure, Poppy uncovers a surprising secret about Branch’s past: he was once part of her favourite boy band, BroZone, alongside his brothers, Floyd, John Dory, Spruce, and Clay.

But when Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious pop-star villains — Velvet and Veneer — Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop-culture obscurity.

Here is a closer look at some of the key voice actors in Trolls Band Together:

Anna Kendrick (Poppy): Kendrick is an Academy Award nominee. She is best known for her roles in the Pitch Perfect films, Into the Woods, and Up in the Air.

Justin Timberlake (Branch): Timberlake is a Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and actor. He has starred in films such as The Social Network, Friends with Benefits, and In Time.

Amy Schumer (Velvet): Schumer is a comedian, actress, and writer. She is best known for her role in the Comedy Central series Inside Amy Schumer.

Kid Cudi (Clay): Cudi is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. Man on the Moon: The End of Day & Night’ and ‘Passion, Pain & Demon Slaying’ are two of his most recent studio albums.

Daveed Diggs (Spruce): Diggs is an actor, rapper, singer, songwriter, and composer. He is best known for his roles in the Broadway musicals Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen.

Zooey Deschanel (Bridget): Deschanel is an actress, singer, and songwriter. She is best known for her roles in the films (500) Days of Summer and Elf, as well as the television series New Girl.

Christopher Mintz-Plasse (King Gristle): Mintz-Plasse is an actor and comedian. He is best known for his roles in the films Superbad, Kick-Ass, and How to Train Your Dragon.

RuPaul (Miss Maxine): RuPaul is a drag queen, singer, songwriter, and television personality. He is best known for his reality show RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Camila Cabello (Viva): Cabello is a Cuban-American singer and songwriter. She is best known for her solo career and her time as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony.

Troye Sivan (Floyd): Sivan is a South African-Australian singer, songwriter, and actor. He is best known for his hit singles ‘Youth’ and ‘My My My!’

Eric André (John Dory): André is an American comedian, actor, and host. He is best known for his Adult Swim talk show The Eric André Show.

The ensemble of voices injects their distinctive personalities into their respective roles, resulting in a heartwarming and funny animation. Trolls Band Together is rated PG, and is currently being screened at cinemas across South Africa.