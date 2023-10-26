Can you survive Five Nights at Freddy’s?

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Five Nights at Freddy’s, the terrifying horror game phenomenon is now a movie, and opens in theatres today as a blood-chilling cinematic event.

Created by Blumhouse, the producer of M3GAN, The Black Phone and The Invisible Man, The film follows Mike (Josh Hutcherson; Ultraman, The Hunger Games franchise) a troubled young man caring for his 10-year-old sister Abby (Piper Rubio; Holly & Ivy, Unstable).

He is haunted by the unsolved disappearance of his younger brother more than a decade before, and has just been fired.

Desperate for work so that he can keep custody of Abby, Mike agrees to take a position as a night security guard at an abandoned theme restaurant: Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. But Mike soon discovers that nothing at Freddy’s is what it seems.

With the aid of Vanessa Shelly, a local police officer (Elizabeth Lail; You, Mack & Rita), Mike’s nights at Freddy’s lead him into unexplainable encounters with the supernatural, and drag him into the black heart of an unspeakable nightmare.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is a faithful adaptation of the video game series in terms of its atmosphere and jump scares. It features impressive special effects, particularly in the scenes where the animatronics come to life. However, the film’s plot is somewhat convoluted and underdeveloped. The characters are also not particularly well-developed, and the acting can be uneven at times.



Overall, it is a decent horror film with some well-done jump scares.