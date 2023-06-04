Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Sabinet, a leading provider of library services, has integrated access and authentication software to ensure secure access to e-content for library users, without the need for multiple logins and passwords.

OCLC EZproxy serves as a middleware solution, enabling library users to access licensed content through a single sign-on using their existing library-issued credentials, such as a library card number and PIN or username and password. By seamlessly connecting with numerous content providers, including OCLC, EBSCO, and Gale, as well as various authentication services like LDAP, SIP, CAS, Shibboleth, SAML, and Azure, EZproxy offers users secure and convenient remote access to their library’s online licensed content.

With over 4,000 libraries across more than 100 countries already utilising EZproxy, Sabinet has joined the ranks of global libraries that rely on this industry-leading solution for secure remote access to e-content. Backed by OCLC, a global library cooperative recognised for its shared technology services, original research, and community programmes, EZproxy has established itself as a reliable and proven solution for libraries worldwide.

EZproxy from OCLC is available solely as a hosted solution.