Travellers beware: cyber criminals are following
By DOROS HADJIZENONOS, regional sales director at Fortinet
The world has become a global village and travel across the continent and around the world is easier than ever before. But whether people are travelling for business or leisure, many are not fully prepared to deal with all of the risks that can come with being on the road and navigating new destinations. While theft of physical possessions, such as passports, bags and wallets may be our biggest concerns, the threat of cyber theft is quickly becoming more likely – and with potentially bigger losses than just a missing suitcase.
En route can be riskier than at home
For most people in today’s technology-reliant world, the thought of being offline for extended periods of time is almost impossible to imagine. Which is why it is critical that those traveling with multiple digital devices not only prepare against the potential theft of the devices themselves, but also guard against cybersecurity and data theft.
The incidence of data theft and malware rises daily, and individuals face a growing risk of having their identity stolen to allow criminals to access their accounts. Last year, the South African Fraud Prevention Service said some types of identity fraud had risen by as much as 99% over the year before. This risk is heightened when people are travelling, as they are often navigating unfamiliar territory while distracted, leaving their devices in the open and connected to the internet and Wi-Fi.
Fortunately, there are steps that you can take to reduce your vulnerability and exposure to potential cyber threats.
Travel light: Try to limit the number of connected devices you will be carrying and take only what’s absolutely necessary. Be sure to remove as much personal data from those devices as possible, and take the time to back up data and devices to a secure cloud. In this way, you’ll reduce your risk of identity theft and have access to all important documents even if your cellphone, tablet or laptop is stolen or lost.
Encrypt data stored on your device: When possible, use encryption software to keep sensitive data private, even if devices have to be surrendered for inspection at a border. You should also install a VPN application and know how to use it for those times when business or transactions need to be handled in a public setting.
Ensure the physical security of your devices: When your devices are not in use, be sure to keep your devices turned off and locked with a password to prevent them from being accessible to those who could use them for profitable gain alongside cyber criminals.
Don’t reuse passwords: While many choose to save time and energy by using the same password across multiple accounts, this can enhance the damage that is done by a single password theft event. In order to reduce the risk of password-based cyber risk, individuals need to get creative. This includes swapping letters for numbers or using the first letter of each word in a favourite catchphrase. For an extra layer of security, two-factor authentication is another viable option for protecting sensitive information.
Be aware of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth risks: Cyber criminals looking to steal data often spoof public Wi-Fi networks in various settings, including airports, coffee shops, and hotels. While these networks appear to be safe, and still connect you to the Internet, they are also stealing your data and user credentials. Turn off automatic connections for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on your phone, confirm that a business’ Wi-Fi SSID matches what you are seeing on your phone, and set up your phone as a hotspot as opposed to using public Wi-Fi networks.
Avoid USB charger ports: While USB charging stands in public settings can be tempting, plugging a USB cable into these charging ports can enable cyber criminals to download your personal data while your device is charging. This threat, also known as “juice jacking”, can be avoided by simply plugging in your own adapter to a normal electrical outlet or a portable charger. For those times when the charging stand is the only option, make sure your devices are turned off before they get plugged in.
Recognise phishing attempts: Phishing attacks are a common threat that many fall victim to on a regular basis. If you are sent a suspicious link from somebody you know and trust, confirm it was in fact them who sent it – if not, their email could be compromised. Look out for key signs of a phishing scam, including bad grammar, misspellings, or uncharacteristic language. Finally, hover over URLs before clicking on links to determine whether or not they are genuine.
Avoid sharing information: When you’re travelling, there is no need to let the criminals back home know you are away from home.
While cybersecurity may not be top of mind for most people as they prepare to travel, it can mean the difference between having a successful trip and having your personal information stolen. By understanding the cyber risks associated with travelling, you can effectively prepare and make the most of your time away, no matter where you are in the world.
Amazfit Bip – An unassuming smartwatch competitor
The Amazfit Bip has everything a smartwatch needs: notifications, heart rate monitoring and a month-long battery life, writes BRYAN TURNER.
The Amazfit Bip is one of the most appealing devices in the smartwatch lineup from Huami, a low-cost brand backed by Xiaomi.
Coming in at around R1500 depending on where you shop, the price point puts the Bip into the budget smartwatch space. Combined with a large set of offerings, it makes one wonder: “Why aren’t more smartwatches like this?”
Aesthetically, the rectangular face is similar to the Apple Watch but, on closer inspection, is more reminiscent of the Pebble Time smartwatch. Ergonomically, the Bip has a single button which mostly acts as an unlock button and a back button in menus. The watch strap is made of hypoallergenic silicone and is replaceable.
The Bip has an always-on transflective colour screen with a backlight for darker situations. This kind of display is very similar to a 90’s Gameboy, and happens to be quite the power saver. The display is covered with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla glass with an anti-fingerprint coating, giving that extra bit of knock resistance.
The unit is 18 grams without the strap and 32 with it on, making for an extremely light smartwatch that’s roughly half the weight of the Apple Watch. While the Bip is rated IP68 in terms of waterproofing and dustproofing (meaning it can withstand 30 minutes of being under 1.5 meters of water), Huami’s website says that it should not be used while swimming, diving or bathing, and should not be taken into a sauna. When the Bip we used got dirty from rock climbing, it was washed with a soap-free cleanser (as Fitbit recommends) and a soft-bristled toothbrush.
The number of sensors in the Bip is astonishing: heart rate sensor, accelerometer, geomagnetic sensor, barometer, and GPS. This sensor set is usually reserved for the premium smartwatch market but budget Bip packs all of these. Most interestingly, the geomagnetic sensor allows for compass readings (as well as assisting the GPS in locating the watch while it’s moving) and the barometer for measuring elevation by detecting changes in pressure.
Battery life has been optimised to a month of regular use, with some reports measuring up to 45-days with the heart rate sensor off. Huami claims the smartwatch can last for 4 months with only step and sleep tracking on. The 190mAh battery was run down in 28 hours with the GPS, barometer and heart rate sensor set to permanently on.
The built-in software is basic and lacks app support but redeems itself in other areas. Firstly, the customisation of watch faces is limited but can be easily changed with a third party app. Notifications are handled well, available for viewing only, and require the phone for replying or other interactions.
The menu options become available with a swipe left, notification settings with a swipe down, past notifications with a swipe up and the weather with a swipe right. The menu has options for checking one’s current status (steps, heart rate, distance, calories), followed by quick activity tracking (running, cycling, walking weather (a five-day forecast with icons), alarms, timers, compass and settings.
The companion app, Mi Fit, is well-designed and syncs quickly with the Bip. Mi Fit is where the watch and sync settings can be fine-tuned. Mi Fit also gives very detailed sleep analytics, including showing how much time one spent sleeping compared to other Mi Fit users.
Overall, the Bip is an attractive smartwatch for those who are looking to purchase a device that provides value for money while being highly-functional.
The earphones that make more money than Vodacom
A single division of the technology giant is larger than almost any company in our country.
It may seem unusual, but it is just the harsh reality, Apple’s wireless headphones already produce more than $ 12 billion per year. These small devices represent 10% of the company’s total incomes and more than almost any South-African company revenue.
- Sasol $14.8 B
- Apple Airpods $12
- Standard Bank Group $9 B
- Old Mutual $8.2 B
- Nedbank $7.7 B
- Vodacom $5.99 B
“To exemplify locally, the revenues generated by the AirPods are far greater than those of Standard Bank Group, Old Mutual or Nedbank,” said Cristian Rennella, CEO and co-founder of QuotesAdvisor.com
The Apple gadget turned out to be the fastest-growing segment of the most valuable company in the world. According to Forbes, the market value of Apple is $961.3 B followed by Microsoft ($946.5 B) and Amazon ($916.1 B)
Here you have the complete list of the 12 biggest companies in South Africa:
The impact of AirPods on Apple’s businesses
So, to better understand the importance of these headphones, let’s take a look at Apple’s best-selling product: the iPhone.
From the year 2017 to today, nearly 215 million devices have been sold per year. With an approximate value of US $ 1,000 for each device, the average annual inflow reaches about USD $ 215 billion, that is, more than 80% of Apple’s total turnover.
When Apple launched wireless headphones called AirPods in 2016, nobody could expect the success they had in the market. The initial idea was to generate more revenue by offering them as a secondary product without changing the price of their phones. It was a really smart move that generated the launch of a complement that would increase the company’s performance, but the success of the AirPods greatly exceeded expectations, positioning itself as much more than just an iPhone accessory.
Will we still use AirPods in the future?
Before anticipating the future behaviour of AirPod in the market, we must consider different aspects.
If you consider that since its launch approximately 100 million AirPods were sold and that Apple has an installed base of 900 million iPhones, a large percentage of iPhone users currently use third-party headphones or directly not wireless headphones.
Analyzing the variation in consumption in previous years, it is easy to realize that it will continue to grow at very high levels. There are rumours that Apple will launch an operating system for these products in 2020, so applications such as TTYL and Yac are already preparing to adapt to this change and be leaders in the audio market.
What will be the future of Apple?
There are currently no major differences between Apple or other brands’ smartphones, so one of the ways in which Apple can increase its revenue is by building an ecosystem of apps and gadgets. This differentiation would also generate an increase in sales on iPhones, and create new products like the Apple Card. So, the future success of Apple depends on its ability to create a complete ecosystem.
