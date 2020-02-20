New Land Rover previews its James Bond role

Land Rover’s television commercial for the new Defender sets the scene for its role in the new James Bond movie, No Time To Die, set for release in April. The commercial features an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at what to expect from the vehicle in the movie.

The rehearsal footage included in the advert shows the new Defender launching into the air. The Defenders are put to further extreme tests as the vehicle is driven at top speeds through swamps and rivers.

The chase sequence in the No Time To Die was led by stunt coordinator, Lee Morrison working alongside Oscar winner and special effects, action vehicles supervisor Chris Corbould.

Morrison said: “We pushed the Defender further than we believed possible to generate the maximum excitement, and to give fans an insight into the uncompromising challenge of producing an incredible chase sequence which you can look forward to seeing in No Time To Die.”

Nick Collins, Land Rover Defender vehicle line director said: “We developed a new test standard for Defender, the most challenging we’ve ever had and unique to this vehicle. Physical strength and durability is measured by a number of different tests including a bridge jump test which gave us confidence to deliver what the stunt team needed to create for No Time To Die, with no modifications to the body structure except the installation of a roll cage.”

Putting these vehicles through their paces was the inspirational Jessica Hawkins, whom Morrison handpicked from the Formula 3 W Series after spotting her potential. No Time To Die is her first motion picture.

“It doesn’t get any more exhilarating than being a stunt driver in a James Bond movie and it’s an honour to be a part of this incredible movie driving the new Defender,” she said.

Land Rover’s design team has worked closely with Special Effects and Action Vehicles Supervisor, Chris Corbould, on the specification of the Defenders used in the film. The Defenders used in No Time To Die were the first cars off the production line at Land Rover’s Nitra factory in Slovakia, and are based on the Defender 110 X model in Santorini Black, with darkened skid pans, 20in dark finish wheels and professional off-road tyres.

Land Rover has enjoyed a long-standing partnership with EON Productions on the Bond films, which began in 1983 when a Range Rover Convertible appeared in Octopussy.

This year’s film features some of Land Rover’s most prestigious vehicles. Alongside the 10 Defenders, No Time To Die also features the Range Rover Sport SVR, the Series III Land Rover and the Range Rover Classic.

Synopsis:

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.