The earphones that make more money than Vodacom
A single division of the technology giant is larger than almost any company in our country.
It may seem unusual, but it is just the harsh reality, Apple’s wireless headphones already produce more than $ 12 billion per year. These small devices represent 10% of the company’s total incomes and more than almost any South-African company revenue.
- Sasol $14.8 B
- Apple Airpods $12
- Standard Bank Group $9 B
- Old Mutual $8.2 B
- Nedbank $7.7 B
- Vodacom $5.99 B
“To exemplify locally, the revenues generated by the AirPods are far greater than those of Standard Bank Group, Old Mutual or Nedbank,” said Cristian Rennella, CEO and co-founder of QuotesAdvisor.com
The Apple gadget turned out to be the fastest-growing segment of the most valuable company in the world. According to Forbes, the market value of Apple is $961.3 B followed by Microsoft ($946.5 B) and Amazon ($916.1 B)
Here you have the complete list of the 12 biggest companies in South Africa:
The impact of AirPods on Apple’s businesses
So, to better understand the importance of these headphones, let’s take a look at Apple’s best-selling product: the iPhone.
From the year 2017 to today, nearly 215 million devices have been sold per year. With an approximate value of US $ 1,000 for each device, the average annual inflow reaches about USD $ 215 billion, that is, more than 80% of Apple’s total turnover.
When Apple launched wireless headphones called AirPods in 2016, nobody could expect the success they had in the market. The initial idea was to generate more revenue by offering them as a secondary product without changing the price of their phones. It was a really smart move that generated the launch of a complement that would increase the company’s performance, but the success of the AirPods greatly exceeded expectations, positioning itself as much more than just an iPhone accessory.
Will we still use AirPods in the future?
Before anticipating the future behaviour of AirPod in the market, we must consider different aspects.
If you consider that since its launch approximately 100 million AirPods were sold and that Apple has an installed base of 900 million iPhones, a large percentage of iPhone users currently use third-party headphones or directly not wireless headphones.
Analyzing the variation in consumption in previous years, it is easy to realize that it will continue to grow at very high levels. There are rumours that Apple will launch an operating system for these products in 2020, so applications such as TTYL and Yac are already preparing to adapt to this change and be leaders in the audio market.
What will be the future of Apple?
There are currently no major differences between Apple or other brands’ smartphones, so one of the ways in which Apple can increase its revenue is by building an ecosystem of apps and gadgets. This differentiation would also generate an increase in sales on iPhones, and create new products like the Apple Card. So, the future success of Apple depends on its ability to create a complete ecosystem.
The report was provided by QuotesAdvisor.com
Swiss app can help smartphones detect infection
An app developed in Switzerland could soon allow people to detect symptoms of infection using their own handsets
The world’s first medical device integrated into a smartphone that can measure five vital signs to medical accuracy, the V-Sensor and e-Checkup app, is being trialled by phone companies in parallel with preparations for regulatory approval.
Leman Micro Devices (LMD), a developer of regulated consumer healthcare products, based in Lausanne, Switzerland, says its technology measures body temperature in around 10 seconds.
“Using only an e-Checkup-enabled smartphone, which has a thermopile built into its V-Sensor, a body temperature reading can be obtained in seconds with quick scan over the forehead,” the company said in a statement. “The accurate temperature result shows on the phone screen, no body contact is necessary; it’s a quick, one-stage process. Individuals can easily check their own temperature as well as that of others and self-quarantine if it is too high, keeping them away from the hospital or doctor’s surgery.
“With an e-Checkup-enabled phone, and a medically accurate temperature measurement no matter where the person may be at the time, he or she can simply call a physician or helpline for advice, a vital means of infection control.”
In addition to body temperature, LMD’s V-Sensor and e-Checkup app can also measure blood pressure (cuffless and calibration-free), blood oxygen level, pulse rate and respiration rate.
LMD CEO Mark-Eric Jones says: “e-Checkup is designed to meet all of the stringent requirements of NMPA as well as FDA and CE for safety, accuracy and reliability – no one is helped by an unreliable solution that has not been certified by regulators. The answer to better daily personal health monitoring, as well as during periods of widespread health concern such as the current Coronavirus outbreak, is about to be put into our hands, built into the smartphones we already carry every day.”
Following the cancellation of various international events, including Mobile World Congress, amid concerns over the spread of Coronavirus, says LMD, it is deeply appropriate that one of the latest technologies in the fight against infectious diseases will soon be available on a smartphone.
Global travel has led to rapid country-to-country spread of this latest virus and the need for accurate and rapid detection to minimise and contain the threat is on the top of every government’s agenda. Mass screening is in place at many major airports inside and outside China to detect individuals who have a high temperature, a primary symptom. Thermal cameras enable observers to identify visually which people are hotter than others and need to be individually tested. This method demands the installation of devices and operators, backed up by medical personnel with thermometers. It’s a huge logistical and budgetary headache, causes queues and is time-consuming.
“How much easier would it be if each person’s temperature could be read with medical accuracy using only a smartphone?” asks LMD.
SA Internet all back online
More than a month after simultaneous breaks in undersea cables disrupted South Africa’s Internet connectivity, repairs have been completed.
Telkom’s wholesale division Openserve announced this morning that the main undersea cables connecting South Africa to the global Internet has been fully repaired. This means that South Africa’s international connectivity, which was disrupted by simultaneous breaks in the cables on 16 January 2020, has been fully restored.
In the early hours of this morning, at approximately 01:30, says Openserve, it received confirmation from aboard cable ship Leon Thevenin that the portion of the SAT3/WASC repair offshore Congo has now been completed. This concludes a long and complex restoration process of an unprecedented simultaneous cable break of two Atlantic Ocean based submarine cable systems – the South Atlantic 3/West Africa Submarine Cable (SAT3/WASC) and the West African Cable System (WACS).
This catastrophe caused South African internet users reduced speed on international browsing and impacted international voice calling and mobile roaming.
The Maintenance and Operations Sub-Committees of both cable consortia had tasked their respective restoration processes to a single Chief of Mission on the Leon Thevinin. The vessel departed Cape Town Harbour on the evening of Wednesday, 22 January, after stormy weather had delayed its departure. Since then, it has been out on open water effecting the repair processes, at multiple break locations.
The ship will now proceed to its next location, offshore Ghana, to undertake a power-related (shunt fault) repair on the WACS cable. This fault is not affecting traffic on WACS. If conditions allow, says Openserve, the entire mission is still set to be completed around 25 February with the vessel returning to dock in Cape Town.
In the early stages of the repair mission, Openserve’s Global Capacity team concluded commercial deals with several parties as a measure to minimise some of the impact on its network, and that of its clients. As part of its internal close-out procedure, Openserve says the relevant teams will, over the next few weeks, analyse the full impact of this unusual dual break on its international connectivity capacity. This exercise will be conducted with a view to minimising, and possibly mitigating, the impact on the South African broadband eco-system should the country find itself dealing with a similar catastrophic event in future.