Beast Transformers rise to Showmax

The latest movie in the alien robot franchise arrives to Showmax today.

The fifth-highest-grossing film in South Africa for 2023, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, debuts on Showmax today (29 January 2024).

Featuring a group of alien robots known as Transformers, it tells of a mission to thwart an impending invasion that poses a significant threat to Earth. The narrative revolves around the characters Noah Diaz, a former military electronics expert, and Elena Wallace, an artefact research intern. Set against the backdrop of the 1990s, the movie stars the Autobots, heroic robotic entities, who join forces with their animal-shifting counterparts, the Maximals, to combat the imminent danger.

Emmy nominee Anthony Ramos, known for his role in In the Heights, portrays Noah Diaz, while Dominique Fishback, star of Swarm and Judas and the Black Messiah, brings Elena Wallace to life.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is a prequel to the 2007 original Transformers and a standalone sequel to Bumblebee (2018). Directed by Steven Caple Jr., a Black Reel awardee celebrated for his work on Creed II, the movie features explosive action.

The cast includes Grammy nominee Tobe Nwigwe as Reek, along with the notable talents of Ron Perlman, Michelle Yeoh, Peter Dinklage, Peter Davidson, Colman Domingo, and the award-winning Zimbabwean actor Tongayi Chirisa, who lend their voices to the robot characters.

The entire Transformers saga is now available for streaming on Showmax.