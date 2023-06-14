‘The Flash’ speeds into cinemas today

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Barry Allen tries to change the past, but in the process messes up the future, in the new movie opening in cinemas today.

Barry Allen, the Flash, has always been a man of science. But when he learns that his mother’s death was not an accident, he is driven to use his powers to change the past.

In the new movie, The Flash, opening in cinemas today (15 June), he travels back in time to save his mother, but his actions have unintended consequences. He creates a new timeline in which General Zod has returned to Earth, threatening to destroy it.

With no other superheroes to turn to, Barry must find a way to stop Zod. He goes to Gotham City to seek help from Batman, but he finds a very different Dark Knight than the one he remembers. This Batman is older, more jaded, and more willing to use lethal force.

Barry must convince Batman to help him save the world. Together, they must race against time to stop Zod and restore the original timeline. Along the way, they will learn the true meaning of sacrifice and redemption.

The Flash is a spin-off of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and is intended to be the first installment in a new Flash franchise. The film is directed by Andy Muschietti and stars Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / Flash, alongside Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, Sasha Calle, Kiersey Clemons, Maribel Verdú, and Ron Livingston.

Here are some of the things you can expect from the film:

A multiverse-spanning adventure: The Flash will explore the DC Multiverse, which is a collection of parallel universes that are all connected. This will allow the film to feature characters from different DC properties, such as Michael Keaton’s Batman from Tim Burton’s films and Sasha Calle’s Supergirl.

A new take on the Flash: The Flash will offer a new take on the character of Barry Allen. Ezra Miller has said that he wants to portray Barry as a more hopeful and optimistic hero.

A high-stakes story: The Flash will be a high-stakes story that will see Barry face off against some of his most dangerous enemies, including General Zod.

The Flash is shaping up to be a major event in the DC Extended Universe. It is a film that has the potential to change the course of the franchise.