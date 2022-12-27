Trace Studios and NAG unveil gaming talent show

Trace studios in Cape Town

Show will allow gamers from all walks of life to compete for the title of Ultimate Game Master.

Trace Studios and New Age Gaming (NAG) are to produce a competition game show that creates an immersive and realistic game world, providing an opportunity for gamers from all walks of life to compete for the title of Ultimate Game Master.

The TV series will only be open to amateur gamers, who will compete in pairs in studios across multiple platforms.

NAG has over 25 years of experience in creating unique and diverse gaming content, including the mega event for video and gaming, rAge, where the new TV show was announced earlier this month.

NAG will be bringing its expertise from the gaming sector to support Trace Studios, alreasy known for producing a show called The Ultimate Braai Master.

“We are very proud to have created a spin-off from our title The Ultimate Braai Master”, said Trace Studios CEO Sivan Pillay. “The gaming sector is one of the fastest growing sectors in the world and commands the attention of a massive audience. Partnering with NAG means that we can credibly run a competition on television that is supported by the best gaming minds in South Africa.”

Trace Studios and NAG aim to partner with key brands that have been supporting the gaming industry, and the series will be distributed globally after broadcast in South Africa.

NAG marketing director Andrew McHenry said: “For brands wanting to position and tap into the rising gaming market in Africa, Ultimate Game Master offers the perfect platform to position their company and brand firmly in the hearts and minds of future African gamers.”

With new technologies and platforms constantly emerging, the gaming ecosystem is a highly competitive and dynamic environment. With this partnership, say Trace Studios and NAG, they will drive innovation and progress in the gaming industry, keeping gamers engaged and excited about the latest developments.

Said NAG managing director Len Nery: “We are always looking for opportunities to grow the gaming ecosystem at grassroots level. Providing the building blocks for young gamers, in a fun and interactive way, will yield the Ultimate Game Master.”