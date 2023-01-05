Alienware unleashes world’s fastest refresh rate

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The design of the 500Hz Gaming Monitor was based on feedback from professional esports players.

Alienware, Dell Technologies’ high-end gaming brand, this week introduced the world’s fastest refresh rate: 500Hz. It is available on a Fast IPS Gaming Monitor and the Aurora R15 gaming desktop with AMD technology.

The Alienware AW2524H gaming monitor is a CES 2023 Innovation Award and Best of Innovation winner and is on display at the CES tech expo being held in Las Vegas this week.

Designed for highly competitive gamers, the 500Hz Gaming Monitor has a 24.5-inch display, with full high-definition (FHD) resolution. It offers new functional elements, such as a built-in retractable headset hanger and new hexagonal base structure, which occupies a smaller footprint so one can place a gaming keyboard and mouse where convenient.

The improved design was based on feedback from professional esports players, including those on Team Liquid, as well as the Alienware gaming community.

Performance and speed win games, and with the 500Hz Gaming Monitor, gameplay is fully optimized to enable split-second reactions for those clutch moments that matter most. It helps eliminate blur and ghosting in fast-moving images, with ultra-low latency at 0.5ms GtG response time. This display builds on the existing legacy of the Alienware line-up, delivering specific refinements for competitive gamers looking to edge out the competition.

Alienware’s 500Hz Gaming Monitor comes standard with Nvidia’s Reflex Analyzer, allowing gamers to capture end-to-end system latency and deliver a precise measurement of their PC’s performance. The IPS panel also features sRGB 99% color coverage and VESA DisplayHDR 400 for wider viewing angles that deliver accurate, consistent colours.

The monitor includes:

Nvidia G-SYNC certification, helping to ensure smooth tear-free gameplay for today and tomorrow’s graphics cards.

TUV-certified ComfortView Plus hardware solution, reducing harmful blue light while maintaining true-to-life colors.

AlienFX Lighting, allowing fully customisable backlighting to match battle station aesthetic.

It will ship during the first quarter of 2023, with pricing to be announced.