SA tourism to reach 10.3% of GDP

Photo courtesy Sanparks.

South Africa welcomed 10.48-million tourists in 2025, and arrivals grew by 11.8% in January 2026, consolidating its position as one of Africa’s standout destinations.

In recent years, international tourism has undergone a profound transformation following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on global mobility. With borders reopening and international flights resuming, the sector began a gradual recovery that allowed numbers to return to historic levels. At the same time, travel habits have changed, with many tourists now planning further in advance and seeking destinations that combine culture, nature and authentic experiences. In this context, several countries have strengthened their position on the global tourism map.

South Africa is one of the iconic examples of this new phase in global tourism. The country entered 2026 with record figures reflecting the consolidation of its tourism recovery and its growing appeal to travellers from around the world. According to data released by the Ministry of Tourism , SA received 10.48-million foreign visitors in 2025 — a historic figure that passed pre-pandemic levels and represented growth of 17.6% compared with 2024.

The figure not only highlights the best performance of the past decade, but also confirms the speed with which the sector recovered after the most challenging years of the health crisis. After Covid-19, South African tourism faced significant uncertainty, with operators and authorities attempting to forecast when international travellers would return in meaningful numbers. However, from 2023 onwards, visitor flows began to recover steadily, and over the past two years growth has accelerated, driven by the rebound in air transport, pent-up travel demand and international promotion of the destination.

The economic impact of this recovery is significant for SA’s economy. Tourism currently accounts for about 9% of the country’s gross domestic product and supports around 1.8-million jobs across sectors linked to the industry. It is also an industry with notable capacity to stimulate employment; on average, it is estimated that every 13 international arrivals generate one new job within the economy.

Projections also highlight the sector’s growth potential in the medium term. Estimates from the World Travel & Tourism Council have shown that tourism’s total contribution could reach 10.3% of GDP in the coming years and generate approximately 620,000 additional jobs by 2034, consolidating its role as one of the country’s most important economic drivers.

The sector’s importance is also reflected in the volume of resources it generates for the economy. Only considering 2024, tourism contributed about R241-billion to South Africa’s GDP. By comparison, the Department of Tourism’s budget for 2026 is around R2.6-billion, implying a return on public investment more than 90 times the amount allocated to the department.

Therefore, tourism emerges as one of the industries with the greatest capacity to drive economic growth at a time when the country is projecting GDP expansion of just 1.6% for 2026. Against this backdrop, authorities view tourism as playing a key role in job creation and economic diversification.

The growth of tourism activity is also reflected in the dynamism of the hotel industry. Across several South African cities — particularly in the Western Cape — projects to build, expand and refurbish hotels are multiplying. International brands have begun entering the market, while property developers are converting historic buildings into boutique hotels and serviced apartments aimed at international visitors.

Accordingly, the expansion of the sector is evident in retail and tourism-related services. Luxury retail has begun to grow in key tourism hubs, and more operators are targeting visitors willing to spend more on exclusive experiences, gastronomy and personalised activities.

This trend is linked to a broader shift in traveller behaviour. Hotel performance data show that tourists are booking further in advance, staying longer and allocating larger budgets to experiences during their trips. Spending on additional hotel services — such as food and beverages, transport, excursions or room upgrades — increased by more than a quarter over the past year.

Travel planning has also evolved. While early bookings and detailed planning remain dominant, some travellers are using financial tools to fund their holidays. In some cases, they finance part of their expenses through options such as structured savings or personal loans , particularly for long-haul travel requiring larger budgets.

Another key factor behind SA’s tourism growth is the diversification of source markets. Traditionally, the country receives a large number of visitors from other African nations, particularly within the Southern African Development Community (SADC). Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Lesotho stand out within this group, collectively accounting for a significant share of regional arrivals.

According to official data, tourists from the SADC region recently represented 77.8% of total visitors to the country. Within that group, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Lesotho accounted for around 80.8% of regional tourists. Other African countries such as Kenya, Ghana and Nigeria also contribute to visitor flows, but representing a smaller share of about 1.4% of the total.

However, recent growth has also been driven by long-haul international markets. The United Kingdom, Germany and the United States remain among the main sources of foreign tourists, while other countries have gained prominence in recent years.

Data for 2026 clearly reflect this trend. In January this year, SA recorded 1,133,533 visitors who stayed overnight in the country, according to Statistics South Africa. Considering all migration movements — including arrivals, departures and transit — total travel reached 3,373,931. Of that total, 73.6% corresponded to foreign travellers. Within the international segment, 235,058 tourists came from outside the African continent, representing an increase of 11.6% compared with the same period the previous year.

Overall tourism growth reached 11.8% compared with January 2025, reflecting the continuation of the positive trend observed in recent years. Some markets showed particularly strong increases: arrivals from Russia grew by 38.8%, while Brazilian visitors increased by 35.6%, consolidating these countries as key emerging markets for South African tourism.

The top 10 source countries accounted for around 73.7% of all foreign tourist arrivals during the first month of the year. This growth confirms the country’s ability to attract visitors from diverse regions and adapt to changing global travel patterns.

The data also provide insight into the profile of travellers visiting SA. The largest age group is between 35 and 44 years, while the median age of foreign tourists is around 48. In terms of gender, men account for 56.1% of visitors, compared with 43.9% women.

Regarding travel purpose, leisure tourism overwhelmingly dominates. About 97.7% of international visitors travel for holidays, shopping or visiting friends and relatives, while business, study or medical trips represent a much smaller share.

The mode of entry also varies depending on origin. The vast majority of long-haul international tourists — around 92.7% — arrive by air, mainly through OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg and Cape Town International Airport. By contrast, tourists from within Africa tend to enter by road, with 93.5% using land border posts such as Beit Bridge or Lebombo.

The outlook for the coming years remains positive. Various estimates suggest tourism could grow by around 5% in 2026, driven by rising international arrivals, improved air connectivity and investment in tourism infrastructure.

Must-visit destinations

Among the places driving growing interest in the country, Cape Town holds a central position. Surrounded by the ocean and dominated by Table Mountain, the city combines spectacular landscapes with a dynamic cultural life. Its historic neighbourhoods, local markets and culinary routes have made it one of Africa’s most highly regarded urban destinations.

Another major attraction is safari tourism in natural reserves. Kruger National Park , one of Africa’s largest parks, offers the opportunity to observe the Big Five — lions, elephants, rhinos, buffalo and leopards — in their natural habitat. This experience remains one of the main reasons travellers visit SA.

The Cape Winelands also form part of the country’s most recognised tourism circuit. In areas such as Stellenbosch and Franschhoek, extensive vineyards are combined with historic estates, boutique hotels and restaurants that attract visitors interested in wine tourism and local gastronomy.

These are complemented by numerous ecotourism and outdoor activities. Hiking, marine wildlife observation, nature routes and conservation experiences form part of an offering increasingly oriented towards travellers seeking a connection with nature.

Together, these destinations reflect SA’s diversity and help explain why the country has consolidated its position as one of the most attractive travel destinations in Africa. With record visitor numbers, new infrastructure investments and growing international interest, tourism is set to remain one of the most dynamic drivers of SA’s economy and a key factor in its global outlook in the coming years.