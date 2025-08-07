Friday gets freakier

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan return in the body-swapping sequel ‘Freakier Friday’.

A new instalment of the Freaky Friday franchise, titled Freakier Friday, is screening in Ster-Kinekor cinemas and NuMetro theatres from today (8 August 2025).

In the sequel, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan reprise their roles as Tess and Anna from the 2003 movie.

The new fantasy comedy is directed by Nisha Ganatra, written by Jordan Weiss, and produced by Walt Disney Pictures. It is based on Mary Rodgers’s 1972 novel (Freaky Friday) and is the seventh film in the franchise.

In the 2003 movie, teenager Anna and her mother Tess struggle to see eye to eye, constantly clashing over their different priorities and lifestyles. Everything changes when a mysterious fortune cookie causes them to switch bodies overnight.

Forced to navigate each other’s daily routines – Tess’s demanding job and Anna’s turbulent high school life – the two experience a series of comedic and eye-opening challenges that bring them closer together.

The sequel picks up several years later with Anna now an adult, balancing motherhood and planning her upcoming wedding. After she and Tess visit a fortune teller, a new event triggers a magical body swap.

However, this time the spell doesn’t stop with just the two of them – others get entangled in the chaos. The mix-up leads to a round of misadventures and revelations as the family scrambles to restore order before Anna’s big day.

Those reprising their roles include Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Rosalind Chao, Ryan Malgarini, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Lucille Soong. The cast features Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, and Manny Jacinto.