A group of children uncover an ancient evil beneath their town in ‘Welcome to Derry’.

It: Welcome to Derry, a prequel series based on the multi-award-winning franchise It by Stephen King, is streaming on Showmax from today (31 October 2025).

The supernatural horror series follows a group of children as they set out to investigate a sequence of disappearances in the town of Derry, Maine. The search leads to the return of a terrifying presence that has haunted the town for generations.

Set in the 1960s, the series was developed by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs, all of whom were involved in the It films. The two-part film series won multiple Saturn Awards, including Best Horror Film and Best Performance by a Younger Actor, and received several Critics’ Choice and MTV Movie Award nominations.

Critics’ Choice Super Awards nominee Bill Skarsgård (Nosferatu) reprises his role as Pennywise the Dancing Clown. He is joined by Black Reel nominee Taylour Paige (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Emmy nominee Jovan Adepo (Watchmen), and Chris Chalk (Marcus in Shining Girls and Paul Drake in Perry Mason).

The cast includes James Remar (Dexter’s Harry Morgan), Golden Globe winner Madeleine Stowe (Revenge, 12 Monkeys), and YouTube star Rudy Mancuso.