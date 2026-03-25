FIFA takes World Cup to TikTok

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Live sport is “appointment viewing”, but the device and platform where that happens is evolving, writes LESLIE ADAMS, sales director of Reach Africa.

FIFA’s just-announced partnership with TikTok is a prime example of brands and platforms meeting audiences where they already are, rather than expecting them to come to traditional broadcast. Alongside this, the expansion of World Cup content onto platforms like YouTube reinforces just how quickly the distribution model for live sport is evolving.

The shift to channels like TikTok is really about recognising that for a large part of the 18-34 audience, sport is just as much a social and mobile experience as it is a live TV one.

We’re seeing a clear move towards more data-led distribution strategies, and this collaboration reflects that. It’s not just about expanding reach, it’s about putting football into environments where people are already watching, sharing and engaging with content in real time.

Sport has always been the last stronghold of appointment viewing, but the reality is the screen where that appointment happens has changed. FIFA is adapting to that shift, and it opens up the game to more audiences globally.

It also creates a more fragmented viewing ecosystem. In markets like South Africa, where rights are already split across pay-TV, free-to-air and digital platforms, adding TikTok and YouTube into the mix means audiences will follow the content across multiple touchpoints, depending on convenience and access.

For brands, this makes cross-platform planning essential. You can no longer think in silos of ‘TV’ or ‘digital’; it’s one audience moving fluidly across screens.

From a Reach Africa perspective, this is exactly the kind of shift we anticipated earlier this year. We highlighted the mainstreaming of live streaming, the move of sport into streaming environments and the growth of fan-made, broadcast-linked content as key trends for 2026. What FIFA is doing here is accelerating these shifts at a global scale.

In Africa specifically, time zone differences and access will make these digital and social viewing options even more important. The ‘home screen’ is becoming the central point of aggregation, but discovery and engagement are increasingly happening on mobile-first platforms. That’s where the next generation of sports fans is being built.