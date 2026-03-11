TikTok trend revealed: Emotional value is the future

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

“Irreplaceable Instinct” has emerged as the platform’s the defining cultural theme for 2026, signalling a renewed focus on connection.

audiences are shifting away from passive consumption towards more emotionally driven engagement, according to TikTok Next 2026, the video-sharing platform’s sixth annual global trend forecast.

The report introduces “Irreplaceable Instinct” as the defining cultural theme for 2026, signalling a renewed focus on connection, curiosity, and presence. These are human qualities that technology can amplify but never replace. As South Africans navigate economic pressure, cultural change, and evolving priorities, data shows audiences are actively seeking meaning, authenticity, and value in how they engage, discover, and shop.

With a global community of over one billion users, TikTok continues to be where culture is shaped in real-time, powered by AI-driven insights and brought to life through human creativity, conversation, and community.

Image supplied.

Three trend signals shaping 2026, according to TikTok Next report are:

Reali-TEA: Fantasy is fading in favour of real connection. This reflects a shift toward honesty, relatability, and shared reality, with communities bonding over unfiltered life moments rather than polished perfection. Audiences embrace authenticity over escapism, sharing real stories, humour, and emotion as a way to navigate everyday life together. Brands that listen closely and reflect how people truly feel will earn trust and relevance.

Curiosity Detours TikTok has become a powerful discovery engine, where users arrive with intent but leave with new ideas, interests, and unexpected paths to brands through search, comments, and creators. Discovery on TikTok is non-linear. Users explore interests through unexpected cultural intersections, niche communities, and creator-led journeys, creating multiple entry points for brands to be discovered beyond their core category.

Emotional ROI Purchase decisions are increasingly driven by meaning, community validation, and trusted tastemakers. Consumers may use AI for information, but they turn to TikTok for the human context that brings confidence and joy to buying decisions. Shoppers are redefining what is "essential", prioritising emotional return on investment and rewarding brands that clearly justify the reason to buy.

This shift is already playing out on TikTok in South Africa, particularly within fashion and retail culture. A recent example is the rise of the “workwear bag” trend, where practical tote bags are gaining traction on TikTok through reviews, styling videos, and word-of-mouth recommendations from creators. What might once have been an everyday functional item became a cultural talking point, driven by real-time discovery and community validation on the platform.

At the same time, local creators are increasingly shaping purchase decisions by spotlighting their favourite South African clothing and accessory brands, while offering candid, constructive feedback. Creators such as Sibongile Mafu and RetailbyVuyo regularly review both local and international brands, discuss affordability and quality, and openly call for more inclusive sizing. This creator-led dialogue reflects a broader movement toward intentional shopping, where audiences look beyond aesthetics to value alignment, practicality, and representation.

“By 2026, the way people engage online will continue to deepen,” says Jochen Bischoff, head of global business solutions for Africa at TikTok. “Users are increasingly following their curiosity, exploring content with more intention, and expecting real value in return for their time.

“For brands on TikTok, this creates an opportunity to move beyond visibility toward meaningful participation: showing up in ways that feel timely, culturally connected, and useful. The brands that win will be the ones building on what already works, combining human insight with smarter AI tools and richer data to create content that feels relevant, responsive, and genuinely worth engaging with.”