Wheels of the Week: Genie in the treasure chest

The Chery Tiggo 4 Pro has a modern, sleek design that is not overly flashy, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Imagine stumbling upon a secret treasure chest in the middle of a bustling marketplace. That is how the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro feels. It is a compact SUV that does not shout about its awesomeness, but quietly whispers its virtues.

Outside, it is a sleek, modern beauty, not too flashy, not too plain. Think of it as the well-cut ruby that never goes out of style. It is a solid vehicle that blends in without being boring.

Step inside with keyless entry, and you are greeted by a spacious, cozy cabin. It is like stepping into your favourite armchair after a long day. The seats are so comfortable, you might just want to nap. And the legroom? Forget about cramped knees. Even your long-legged friends will have plenty of room to stretch out.

Tech-wise, the Tiggo 4 Pro is surprisingly good. The infotainment system is easy to use and has a decent-sized 10.25-inch multimedia touchscreen. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, so you can easily connect your phone without a cable. The digital instrument cluster is clear and easy to read, providing all the essential driving information at a glance.

The Tiggo 4 Pro’s rearview camera is like having a treasure chest at hand. It gives you a super-clear, wide-angle view of everything behind you, so you can park like a pro without even looking back. It has special lines and a warning system to help you avoid any close calls.

This Chery is like a super-smart genie. It knows when you are coming and going, and it automatically unlocks and locks the doors for you. It is super protective. If anyone tries to sneak in without the right key, it will lock down the engine faster than you can say ‘abracadabra’.

On the road, the Tiggo 4 Pro is a pleasant surprise. The 1.5-liter turbocharged engine provides plenty of power for everyday driving. The ride is comfortable, soaking up bumps with ease. The handling is decent, but it is not the sportiest SUV out there. However, it is more than capable for most driving conditions. This genie does get a little too thirsty, especially when driving in town.

But here is the real kicker: it is incredibly practical. The boot is big enough to swallow a weekend’s worth of luggage, and the rear seats fold down flat for those DIY projects. There are plenty of storage compartments throughout the cabin, making it easy to keep organised by hiding all the genies.

Pricing for the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro starts at R279 900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels.

