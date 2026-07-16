‘The Odyssey’ sets sail on epic Imax voyage

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A legendary saga, transformed into a large-scale action movie filmed entirely with Imax 70mm film cameras, is released today.

The Odyssey delivers Homer’s foundational ancient Greek epic to the big screen in a sweeping story of war, gods, monsters and one king’s perilous journey home. Homer was the ancient Greek poet traditionally credited with composing The Odyssey and The Iliad.

The new film, directed by Christopher Nolan, is screening from today (17 July 2026) in Imax at Ster-Kinekor cinemas, as well as at Nu Metro theatres and at The Bioscope .

The mythic action epic was filmed entirely with Imax 70mm film cameras, making the movie the first feature produced wholly in the format. New technology reduced the cameras’ operating noise enough for dialogue scenes, allowing Nolan and cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema to use them throughout the production.

Matt Damon stars as Odysseus, king of Ithaca, whose journey home after the Trojan War is disrupted by violent seas, dangerous creatures, powerful gods and the consequences of his own decisions.

While Odysseus struggles to return, his wife Penelope and son Telemachus face a growing crisis in Ithaca. Suitors have occupied the royal palace and are pressuring Penelope to abandon hope of her husband’s return and choose a new king.

Photo courtesy UPI media.

Anne Hathaway plays Penelope, while Tom Holland portrays Telemachus, who begins his own journey to learn whether his father remains alive. Robert Pattinson appears as Antinous, the most dangerous of the suitors competing for Penelope and the throne.

The cast includes Zendaya as Athena, Charlize Theron as Calypso and Samantha Morton as Circe. Lupita Nyong’o plays the dual roles of Helen of Troy and her twin sister Clytemnestra, while John Leguizamo portrays Odysseus’s loyal servant Eumaeus.

Nolan wrote and directed the adaptation, which combines Odysseus’s voyage with Telemachus’s search and events surrounding the fall of Troy. The story explores homecoming, family, hospitality and the moral consequences of the hero’s actions.

The production was filmed in Morocco, Greece, Italy, Iceland, Scotland and the US. Real ships carried the cast across open water, while large practical sets recreated Troy and Ithaca. The Troy set covered more than 2.5 acres and accommodated around 2,000 extras.

The film reunites Nolan with composer Ludwig Göransson, editor Jennifer Lame and several actors from his earlier projects, including Damon, Hathaway and Pattinson.

Gadget’s featured stream today is the movie Tenet, which begins streaming on Netflix as The Odyssey opens in cinemas. Nolan wrote and directed the 2020 time-bending thriller, which stars Pattinson alongside John David Washington and Elizabeth Debicki.