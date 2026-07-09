‘Moana’ live action sails into cinemas

Disney’s reimagining sends the young wayfinder beyond the reef with the demigod Maui.

Ten years after the release of the animated Moana (2016), Disney has brought the Oscar-nominated story back to the big screen as a live-action family adventure.

Moana (2026) was released this week (9 July 2026) and is now screening in Ster-Kinekor cinemas and Nu Metro theatres.

It stars Catherine Lagaʻaia as Moana, a young wayfinder from the island of Motunui who answers the Ocean’s call and leaves home for the first time. Dwayne Johnson, the original voice of Maui, returns as the demigod who joins Moana’s voyage.

The story follows Moana as she crosses the reef that has long marked the boundary of her island life. Her journey takes her away from Motunui and into open waters, where she must work with Maui to restore prosperity to her people.

The live-action version keeps the central adventure of the 2016 film: Moana is drawn to the ocean despite the expectations placed on her at home. Her voyage becomes both a physical journey across the sea and a test of her responsibility to her family, her island and the generations connected to Motunui.

Photo courtesy Disney.

Maui brings the mythology of the story into Moana’s journey. The demigod, known for his strength and larger-than-life reputation, becomes her unlikely companion as she faces the dangers of the sea and learns what kind of leader she is meant to become.

The film’s story is shaped by seafaring, island tradition and the relationship between Moana and her community. The ocean functions as more than a setting, driving the young wayfinder toward a mission linked to the future of Motunui.

The cast includes Rena Owen as Gramma Tala, John Tui as Chief Tui, and Frankie Adams as Sina. Moana was directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Thomas Kail, who directed the original Broadway production of Hamilton. The screenplay was written by Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller.

The film was produced by Dwayne Johnson, Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Executive producers include Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth, Thomas Kail and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated Moana films.

Music remains central to the new version. The film features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina, with Mancina also composing the original score.