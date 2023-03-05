The Last Worker reports for duty

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

First-person narrative adventure ‘The Last Worker’, set to arrive on 30 March and is now available for pre order on Nintendo Switch.

The Last Worker is a first-person narrative adventure centered around humanity’s struggle in an increasingly automated world, where humans are being replaced by robots. Created from the ground up to deliver both VR and flat-packed experiences, the game combines a hand-crafted art style created in collaboration with comics legend Mick McMahon (Judge Dredd, 2000 AD) immersive gameplay mechanics, seamlessly interwoven into a narrative game like no other.

It delivers an emotional, thought-provoking story filled with rich characters performed by an all-star cast including Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter, Star Trek Discovery), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (The Meg, True Detective), Clare-Hope Ashitey (Riviera, Children of Men), David Hewlett (The Shape of Water, Oddworld New’n’Tasty), Zelda Williams (The Legend of Korra) and Tommie Earl Jenkins (Death Stranding, Wednesday). It is scored by Oliver Kraus, known for his collaborations with the likes of Adele, Sia, and Florence and the Machine.

“Just as the pandemic has made us all dependent on home deliveries, it took us a whole pandemic to deliver this game.” said Writer, Director Jörg Tittel, whose company, Oiffy, is also producing the game. “We’ve often felt like Kurt, overworked, lonely and tired, with Skew reminding us that there will be fun and light at the end of this fulfillment center. I hope you all make The Last Worker your next instant purchase.”

“At the heart of it is the story of Kurt, someone who puts their job before everything else and we pick up as he, rather uncooperatively, is thrust into a scenario that requires him to take back control. From satisfying the daily quota, to moments of satire, stealth and a shootout, The Last Worker is always moving in a seamless flow of adventure and absurdist narrative.” said Ryan Bousfield, Creative Director at Wolf & Wood.

Players can also support capitalism by ordering the Jüngle Pronto physical edition. Packed with a reversible sleeve, Jüngle stickers and a double-sided poster, fans can grab a copy from the likes of Amazon (not awkward) at just £19.99 / $24.99 / €24.99 for the PlayStation 5 version and £24.99 / $29.99 / €29.99 for Nintendo Switch.

The game is a product of publisher Wired Productions, writer/director Jörg Tittel, and pioneering independent games studio Wolf & Wood.