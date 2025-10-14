‘The Last Caretaker’ to launch in Early Access

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The sci-fi survival game follows a lone machine across a submerged Earth to rebuild humanity’s future.

The Last Caretaker, a new sci-fi exploration game, will release into early access on 6 November 2025. The adventure follows a reawakened machine tasked with securing humanity’s survival after Earth has been swallowed by the ocean.

The singleplayer story is a survival experience and a reflective narrative. Exploration of the ocean world reveals hidden facilities, mysterious laboratories, and harbours that hold fragments of humanity’s past. Players can scavenge abandoned structures, dismantle old machinery, and recycle components to craft tools, weapons, and defences.

Photo courtesy Channel37.

One of the core systems focuses on nurturing human seeds. Within the Lazarus Complex, players can manage incubation temperature, nutrient flow, and memory data integration to ensure successful revival. Advanced biopods and synthetic caretakers can be unlocked to accelerate growth. Each seed carries emotional imprints and memories that gradually reveal the stories of humanity before its fall.

Protection is another key element. The Lazarus Complex must be defended from rogue machines, storms, and other environmental threats. Players can build automated defences, upgrade their caretaker platform, and deploy countermeasures during breaches. Strategic decisions in defence management determine whether the sanctuary remains intact.

Photo courtesy Channel37.

The final stage of survival is to send humanity to the stars. Players must restore and reactivate the ancient MOSES launch infrastructure, scavenging launch codes, refining fuel, and rebuilding navigation AI systems. Each launch carries risk but offers the chance to carry revived humans into orbit, preserving the species beyond the flooded Earth.

Choices made during exploration and resource management shape the story, creating what the developers say is a personal and thought-provoking journey about what it means to be human.

Where to play The Last Caretaker?

The Last Caretaker, developed by Channel37, will launch into Early Access on 6 November 2025. The game will be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store at $34.99, but regional pricing may vary.