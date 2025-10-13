Splinter Cell anime debuts on Netflix

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

‘Deathwatch’ follows a black ops agent on covert missions in the era of hybrid warfare.

The new animated series Splinter Cell: Deathwatch explores modern espionage through the lens of hybrid warfare.

Streaming on Netflix from today (14 October 2025), the show is based Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell, an award-winning spy gaming series created by Ubisoft.

The official trailer introduces black ops agent Sam Fisher, who is also the protagonist in the games. In the opening moments, he prepares for a mission, loading silenced handgun and securing a tactical knife. Afterwards, he glances at a pair of night vision goggles, an iconic piece of gear from the original gaming franchise.

This is followed by the buzz of the goggles activating, a signature sound often associated with the Splinter Cell series. What comes next is a fast-paced sequence of Fisher in action, featuring high-speed driving, silent takedowns, and intense hand-to-hand combat.

Photo courtesy Netflix.

The deep, smooth baritone of Fisher’s voice is delivered by Liev Schreiber, who has had roles as Victor Creed (Sabretooth) in Marvel’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine and Tag Winbury in Netflix’s The Perfect Couple.

Deathwatch is directed by Guillaume Dousse and Félicien Colmet-Daage. Derek Kolstad, the creator of the John Wick franchise, serves as head writer. The series produced by Ubisoft Film and Television in partnership with animation studios Sun Creature and Fost. Executive producers include Kolstad, Hélène Juguet, Hugo Revon, and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft.