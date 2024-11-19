Navigate the inferno

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In the platformer ‘Ascending Inferno’, players climb the levels of Hell while guiding a possessed ball.

In Ascending Inferno, players ascend through Hell in a 2.5D game that combines platforming with the mechanic of guiding a ball.

One takes on the role of Dani, a recently deceased goth who finds herself in the afterlife alongside her brother Vincent, whose soul has taken the form of a ball. Together, they face a journey through nine layers of Hell, inspired by Dante’s Inferno.

The game’s objective requires one to navigate each layer of Hell and keep Vincent’s ball-shaped soul in motion. Precision platforming skills like dribbling, kicking, and juggling are essential, as a single misstep can send both siblings back to the start.

Each layer presents distinct mechanics and environments, from a decrepit castle in Limbo to a nightclub in Lust and a fast-food diner in Gluttony. The game is designed with speedrunners in mind, offering both leisurely play and timed challenges.

Players uncover the hidden story elements by exploring secret rooms in each level, revealing more about Dani and Vincent’s backstory. Completing challenges unlocks cosmetic items for the pixel siblings.

Where to play?

Ascending Inferno is available on Steam for R130.50 at 10% off until 3 November 2024 – its price will return to R145.00 after this date.