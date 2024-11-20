Agri-mech game explores alien planet

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In ‘Lightyear Frontier’, players customise their robot, explore a strange world, and farm extraterrestrial crops.

In Lightyear Frontier, players use their mechs to establish a homestead on a mysterious alien planet. The open-world farming adventure offers a combat-free experience, removing survival mechanics such as thirst and hunger.

Alien crops are grown as players collect seeds, nurture their fields with water and fertilizer, and cultivate vibrant harvests. The harvested crops can be traded for credits or used to upgrade their farms. Players start by building a sustainable exofarm, transforming resources into retro-futuristic structures while managing the surrounding environment. The game supports multiplayer, allowing up to four players to play together.

Ecosystem care plays a crucial role, as players must clean up pollution, clear invasive weeds, and plant trees to replace those they harvest.

Discovery is central to the adventure, with secrets and lost knowledge waiting to be found. Players team up with a friendly scanner satellite to decipher clues scattered across diverse landscapes, uncovering the history and mysteries of their new home.

Players can personalise their mechs with a variety of paint colours, mechanical parts, and functional upgrades, ensuring their farming and exploration tools match their style. This level of customisation adds depth and creativity to the experience.

Where to play?

Lightyear Frontier is available on Steam and Xbox Series X|S.