‘Brand New Day’ sets up mutant future

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A vulnerable Peter Parker anchors spectacular close-up action, while his changing Spider-Man biology gives the sequel a strong purpose, writes JASON BANNIER.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day delivers an exciting, grounded story that raises both the action and emotional stakes.

Peter Parker’s struggle for control provides a convincing path towards Marvel’s wider mutant plans. Fear, anger and uncertainty shape his development, giving the film a distinct identity within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The movie, screening in Ster-Kinekor cinemas and Nu Metro theatres, follows Tom Holland’s Spider-Man as his arachnid powers evolve. Peter remains the emotional anchor, despite several other characters competing for centre stage.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton presents Peter’s changes convincingly through action filmed at close range. The camera tracks Spider-Man’s movements, impacts and sudden changes in direction.

Sequences filmed from behind the mask and through close-ups emphasise Peter’s vulnerability. The restricted viewpoint gives many confrontations a physical intensity beyond the computer-generated effects.

Strong action sequences combine visual scale with clear choreography. Large confrontations rely heavily on digital effects, but New York rarely disappears behind the spectacle.

Spider-Man bends, twists and improvises against hulking creatures and tightly co-ordinated ninjas. The varied opponents test different parts of Peter’s changing physical ability.

Peter’s uncertainty gives the earlier fights greater tension. He sometimes struggles to predict how his body will react during combat. The later sequences provide a satisfying contrast as Peter gains confidence, precision and force. His developing control makes the power upgrade feel earned.

A street-level mystery prevents the film from becoming a collection of constant battles. Peter investigates attacks on the Department of Damage Control while tracking a telepathic presence.

The investigation works best when NYPD detective Jean DeWolff keeps Peter connected to New York. Wider MCU plotting occasionally threatens to overwhelm that focus.

Holland delivers an emotionally exposed performance as Peter. Four years of isolation, caused by a spell that erased Peter from the world’s memory, have left the character guarded, restless and uncertain.

The ending of the previous movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, retains emotional weight because Brand New Day avoids quickly reversing Peter’s sacrifice. The film effectively establishes distance between Peter and his former friends, MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon). Their separation is initially presented as painful rather than nostalgic.

Image courtesy Marvel.

The quieter scenes gain strength from Holland’s restraint. He retains Peter’s humour, but lighter exchanges do not erase the loneliness beneath Peter’s responses.

Peter’s physical instability reflects his emotional condition. He cannot fully trust his judgement, relationships or changing body. The mutant direction feels purposeful because the storyline grows from Peter’s crisis.

The connection rarely feels limited to preparation for another Marvel project. The returning cast generally supports that argument, although the number of established characters occasionally crowds Peter out of his own film.

Jon Bernthal creates convincing tension through Frank Castle’s blunt intensity. The Punisher’s violent certainty contrasts with Spider-Man’s concern about losing his moral restraint. Their uneasy partnership gives Bernthal a meaningful role in Peter’s development. Frank Castle influences Peter’s choices rather than serving solely as a brief cameo.

Mark Ruffalo gives a valuable supporting performance as Bruce Banner (The Hulk), whose experience with uncontrollable transformation allows him to understand Peter’s fear. Their conversations give the biological storyline a stronger emotional foundation and prevent Peter’s crisis from becoming only a route towards greater power.

Brand New Day works best when supporting characters reflect different responses to control. Castle embraces force, Banner fears rage, while Peter searches for a moral boundary. The mutant storyline expands that theme beyond one hero. Biological difference becomes something authorities could fear, regulate or suppress.

The thematic direction has substance, although the execution remains uneven. Several developments, from major reveals to smaller story beats, can feel predictable.

Future crossover material occasionally receives more attention than Peter’s immediate crisis. Those moments weaken the momentum and push Peter towards the edge of his own story. The major character arcs still reach satisfying conclusions. Stronger moments keep the scale tied to Peter’s uncertainty instead of depending on surprise appearances.

Warning: Spoilers (and mutants) ahead!

Peter’s biological changes eventually become a substantial power upgrade, combining organic webbing and heightened senses with his established agility and intelligence.

The more important development comes from Peter’s response. He creates an inhibitor chip capable of suppressing unwanted genetic changes, initially as a way to regain control over his own body.

However, the same technology could remove enhanced abilities from people considered dangerous. The resemblance to the power-dampening collars used against mutants gives Peter’s invention troubling moral and political significance.

Those concerns become immediate when the telepathic presence is revealed to be Jean Grey, a powerful mutant destined to become one of the X-Men’s most formidable members.

Image courtesy Marvel.

Sadie Sink, who plays Jean, gives the young mutant a volatile combination of menace, grief and vulnerability. Jean remains uncertain about her powers and place in the world, rather than resembling the confident X-Man that may be familiar to viewers.

Her conflict with Peter creates the film’s strongest moral dilemma. Peter initially views suppression as a form of protection, while Jean fears people who could force that choice upon her.

The inhibitor gives the mutant storyline greater depth. Jean’s appearance becomes more than a surprise reveal, connecting Peter’s personal crisis with wider fears about biological difference and control.

Peter eventually accepts his changing abilities instead of suppressing them. That shift makes the transformation feel earned while strengthening the contrast between voluntary control and forced removal.

Jean’s arrival establishes a convincing foundation for a larger mutant role in the MCU. Marvel has confirmed that several X-Men will appear in Avengers: Doomsday on 18 December 2026.

Peter’s organic webbing connects Tom Holland’s interpretation with earlier cinematic versions of Spider-Man. Tobey Maguire’s Peter produced organic webbing in Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man, while Andrew Garfield’s version relied on mechanical web-shooters.

Holland’s version follows a different path by presenting the biological change as frightening before revealing the benefits. The connection feels purposeful rather than simple nostalgia.

A post-credits scene takes the uncertainty into space. Ned’s Spider-Man tracking system detects another Spider-Man beyond Earth, leaving the character’s identity unresolved. The tease creates another possible link to Marvel’s coming crossover films, although Peter’s transformation and Jean’s arrival leave a stronger impression.

Record-breaking blockbuster

Spider-Man: Brand New Day released last week Friday (31 July 2026). The film achieved the biggest opening weekend in South African cinema history, according to Sony Pictures SA.

The distributor reported more than R44-million across all cinema sites during that weekend. Ster-Kinekor recorded sold-out screenings and 90% national occupancy on the Saturday (1 August 2026).

The film earned R9.65-million on opening day, surpassing the Southern African opening-day result for Avengers: Endgame in 2019. Weekend box-office revenue reached R35.9-million, more than double the opening-weekend earnings of the previous Spider-Man film.

Global box-office revenue reached $927-million during the same period. The total ranks as the second-biggest worldwide debut, behind the $1.2-billion recorded by Avengers: Endgame.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.