Product of the Day
The new Huawei Mate Xs 2 foldable smartphone, is now available for pre-order in SA
Huawei says the Mate Xs 2 embodies its new explorations in the development of foldable smartphones, while inheriting Huawei’s classic outward folding design.
The Mate Xs 2 leverages its strengths of being ultra-light and ultra-thin, ultra-flat and ultra-reliable, to give consumers a superb experience. Thanks to a new-generation double-rotating Falcon Wing hinge, the Xs 2 has an elegant unibody design, with a flat and seamless fold. A dynamic folding visual effect and upgraded Smart Multi-Window result in an innovative interactive experience. The unfolding of the device defines its experience: when unfolded, the screen becomes as flat and smooth as a mirror, bringing users a more immersive experience. The hinge is built with Huawei’s self-developed ultra-light and high-strength steel, which exhibits a strong load-bearing capacity.
The Xs 2 adopts a Composite Screen, which shares a similar design to anti-collision systems in cars, making it an excellent shock absorber and buffer. This shock barrier improves the smartphone’s
flexibility and resistance to impact.
It is equipped with flagship features, such as an industry-leading 7.8" True-Chroma foldable display and a 50MP True-Chroma camera system that supports Huawei XD Optics.
Unfolded, The Xs 2 has a 7.8" True-Chroma foldable display, with a high resolution of 2480 x 2200. The smartphone has an 8:7.1 ratio, delivering a more immersive visual experience. It supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, 1440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, delivering a stunning screen display effect/
An anti-reflective Nano Optical Layer of the screen helps to reduce the display’s light reflectivity, bringing users a better reading experience in sunlight. With a 19:9 display ratio when unfolded, the Huawei Mate Xs 2 delivers a comfortable holding experience in comparison to non-foldable phones.
In a further breakthrough in aesthetic design, an innovative 3D fibreglass design results in more refined textures. This creates a soft touch while reducing smudges from fingerprints.
The camera system includes a 50MP True-Chroma camera for capturing true-to-life colours. The improved Huawei XD Optics brings new information recovery technology to the device to elevate image clarity, helping restore image details. The device faithfully reproduces enriched colours by
taking advantage of the Huawei XD Fusion Pro True-Chroma Image Engine, a 10-Channel Multi-Spectrum Sensor, and the colour calibration of more than 2000 colours in the P3 full-colour gamut. The Mirror Shooting smart function of the Xs 2 allows users to preview shots in real-time through the digital viewfinder of the camera on both screens, simultaneously. It is also equipped with the new generation of AI Remove, enabling users to click on selected objects for removal to edit photos quickly.
Thanks to telephoto and ultra-wide-angle cameras, distant and wide views can be captured
in a single shot. It provides Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), which include a variety of premium services like Petal Search, Petal Maps, Huawei Video and Huawei Browser. Most international and local apps can be downloaded from the Huawei AppGallery.
The Xs 2 is now available for pre-order with a part-payment of R999, which entitles customers to an R5,000 discount on the balance of the purchase price, along with a promotional gift that includes Huawei FreeBuds 4i valued at R1499. The offer is valid from 24 August to -31 August and terms and conditions apply.